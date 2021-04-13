In the latest Royal Family news, Piers Morgan has urged younger members of the Firm not to whine and to ‘park their egos’.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, 56, has cited the late Prince Philip’s blunt advise for getting along as a working member of the Royal Family.

Piers didn’t reveal exactly which royals he was talking about as he claimed some of the younger ones have “behaved very differently” to the likes of Prince Philip and the Queen Mother, who lived to 101.

Both figures, the ex daytime TV host said, held passionate views. However, they kept them private and never demanded to speak “their truth” publicly.

Royal Family news: What did Piers say about the Firm?

Piers wrote in the Daily Mail: “Many of the younger royals that followed them have behaved very differently – emoting on television, playing the victim, wallowing in self-pity, complaining about their regally gilded lives, and getting themselves into all manner of lurid scrapes that have damaged the family’s reputation.”

Quoting the Duke of Edinburgh’s 10 bits of advice for other members of the family, Piers told them “don’t whine”.

He wrote: “[Philip] understood the British public would never stomach hearing the richest and most privileged people in the country complaining about how awful their lives were.

“So, when on royal duty, he kept his moaning mouth shut and his gripes to himself.”

The British public would never stomach hearing the richest and most privileged people in the country complaining.

Piers also urged younger royals to “park the ego” – and quoted something Philip reportedly told pal Gyles Brandreth.

Prince Philip: Attention ‘not because of who you are’

The author claimed the duke told him that royals need to understand the attention “comes because of the position you are privileged to hold” and “not because of who you are”.

The other points in the 10-point guide included work hard, read, avoid scandal and stay off Oprah.

Also on the list was advice to keep fit, stay grounded, just get on with it and do your best.

