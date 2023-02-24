Lady Susan Hussey returns to royal duties as she’s welcomed ‘back into fold’ following race row

In the latest royal family news, Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s former lady-in-waiting, has reportedly returned to her duties.

The 83-year-old resigned in November after a ‘race row’ over her alleged comments at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan reportedly quizzed domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani about ‘where she is really from’.

Additionally, at the time she stepped down, Prince William condemned his godmother’s comments as “unacceptable”.

His spokesperson also said “racism has no place in our society”.

However, according to the Daily Mail, recent events indicated “one senior member of the Royal Family has made a very public display of support” for Lady Susan.

It appears Charles has welcomed Lady Susan back into the royal fold (Credit: YouTube)

Royal family news: Lady Susan Hussey ‘back in fold’

The tabloid claims Lady Susan has returned to performing official duties for Princess Anne.

The report suggests Anne turned to Lady Susan when she realised she would not be able to attend a memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston.

Instead, a family friend reportedly told the news outlet Lady Susan stepped in to represent Anne last Tuesday (February 21) at the service at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

The unnamed friend claimed: “[Lady Susan Hussey] was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It’s great to see her back in the royal fold.”

However, the Mail also reports Lady Susan’s role was not included the Court Circular.

Record of royal duties

The daily bulletin records all official royal duties. But apparently it did contain the detail that King Charles and Camilla were represented at the service by the Earl of Rosslyn.

“It is usually only those representing the King or the Queen Consort at memorials who are recorded in the Court Circular,” sources are said to have claimed.

The report, however, disputes this. And it is also claimed that Lady Susan was seen using the staff entrance when visiting Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning.

Ms Fulani shared her experience with journalists and on social media (Credit: YouTube)

It is believed Lady Susan previously met charity chief executive Ms Fulani at the Palace following their initial encounter. She is said to offered “sincere apologies” for her remarks.

Furthermore, Lady Susan reportedly joined Charles and his sister at church in Sandringham last month as a private guest of the King.

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

