Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice might be ninth and 11th in line to the throne respectively, but one royal biographer has shared news of why he thinks they’re being sidelined by the royal family.

Biographer Andrew Lownie believes their absence from recent royal occasions has been part of a wider attempt to keep the York family “under the radar” because of the “embarrassment” of being associated with Prince Andrew. He speculated that the royal family is hoping to phase the entire York family out of public life altogether.

They missed King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour at the weekend, and he speculated that this could be the reason why. Andrew said: “There’s a hope the York family, in general, will stay under the radar.”

The Duke of York lost his military titles and HRH after settling a sexual abuse case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2021, while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson “continues to generate unfortunate headlines”, Andrew told the Daily Express.

Both Eugenie and Beatrice have young families too – Eugenie gave birth to her second son Ernest in May – and this may also be a contributing factor. Andrew continued: “The Firm needs more working royals but the daughters are young mothers and have careers. Eugenie spends much time in Portugal so not ideal.”

It’s thought that Prince Andrew previously wanted his daughters to be prominent working royals on a similar level to Prince William and Princess Kate, but instead they both embarked on careers of their own. Eugenie has worked in the arts, while Beatrice has worked in technology.

Anne’s Royal Family concerns

Last month, Princess Anne raised concerns about having a slimmed-down royal family in an interview with CBC News. However, it’s still felt that the York family should be phased out.

Beatrice was born fifth in line to the throne. However, she has fallen to ninth after her cousins Princes William and Harry have had five children between them. Eugenie sits two places below her sister, with Beatrice’s daughter Sienna in between them.

Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996. However, they’ve remained close, and she’s still invited to some events with the royal family. She wasn’t included on the guest list for King Charles’ coronation. But, she was invited to the coronation concert that evening – she attended with her daughters.

