The royal family could make a ‘change’ to Easter this year in the first without the late Queen in latest news.

Her Majesty died in September 2022 at the age of 96. Today marks the royal family‘s first Easter without the monarch.

However, the royals may make a change to their Easter plans this year. A royal expert claimed different members of the family might do “their own thing”.

The royal family will mark their first Easter without the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal family on Easter without Queen

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, royal commentator Grant Harrold revealed to ED!: “Easter is quite a private time for the royal family. It was something that the Queen and other members of the family tended to keep private, and she would always stay at Windsor.

There could be a change this year and different members of the royal family will do their own thing.

“The actual weekend is something they would keep for themselves. The Queen, as we know, was very religious and would go to different services. In past years, King Charles would often go up to Scotland and spend Easter there, which was very private.”

In addition, he continued: “When I was working for Charles during Easter period, it was always quite nice and good fun.

The royals will be remembering the Queen over the weekend, a royal commentator said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“This year, it’s safe to say that the King will either do what the Queen did and spend it at Windsor. Or I believe he will go up to Scotland. At Windsor, it was easy for other members of the royal family to join the Queen. But Scotland is slightly further to go.

“However, there could be a change this year and different members of the royal family will do their own thing.”

Meanwhile, Grant added: “I’m sure it’s going to be a very emotional time for them.

“With anyone who has lost a family member over the last year, I’m sure Easter will be a time to reflect and go over memories of their loved ones.

“I’m sure they will be thinking of the Queen over the Easter period. Again, with the Queen being very much about family, it was always a family occasion. I’m sure they will be remembering the Queen over the weekend.”

King Charles to ‘relax’ Easter rule?

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed that King Charles may relax an Easter rule set by the Queen if the family enjoy a meal. Royal author and expert Ingrid Seward spoke to The Sun about what could happen on Easter Sunday.

She said: “They will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room.”

She added: “The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table.

“But Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit.”

