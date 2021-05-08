News coverage on the BBC when a member of the royal family dies could look pretty different to the wall-to-wall Prince Philip tributes we saw recently, it has been reported.

The BBC has reportedly taken action in the wake of the controversy surrounding its coverage of Philip’s death.

Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99.

The BBC was slammed for it’s wall-to-wall coverage of Prince Philip’s death (Credit: Splash)

Royal family news: BBC to cut back coverage?

Following his death, the BBC wiped its schedules clear in order to air wall-to-wall coverage.

At the time, however, the broadcaster received thousands of complaints over its decision.

Many suggested that the coverage was too much, and that it’s time for broadcasters to change traditions.

As a result, it would seem the BBC agrees. It’s now been claimed the channel has adjusted the royals that will get such coverage going forward.

So who’s been taken off BBC ‘death list’?

Former head of BBC Television News Roger Mosey claimed Sophie Wessex – the wife of Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex – has been removed from the broadcaster’s royal “death list”.

He said: “I was in BBC News 20 years ago when the Countess of Wessex was taken ill. We realised that she was in a category of senior royals that would have meant, if the worst had happened, that all the networks would be merged together for a major obituary.

“We guessed that it might not be quite what audiences expected for this former employee of Capital Radio, however estimable. The broadcasters long ago dispensed with the idea that a royal death would be announced by the tolling of a bell for a full hour.”

“It is right that the style and tone of the broadcasters should change,” he added to Royal Television Society magazine.

However, Roger confirmed The Queen will be treated to the same coverage as Prince Philip when she dies.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, won’t get wall-to-wall coverage like other members of the royal family (Credit: Splash News)

What did the BBC say about the complaints?

Prince Philip’s death was confirmed on Friday April 9, 2021.

The BBC said it received over 100,000 complaints as a result of its coverage.

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed BBC One schedule.

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration…

“…and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster during moments of national significance.

“We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences,” added the broadcaster.

ED! has approached the BBC for comment.

