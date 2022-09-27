The royal family has shared important news after the mourning period for the Queen officially came to an end.

The announcement came just a week after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty’s funeral took place on September 19, with millions lining the streets of London to watch her coffin travel from Westminster to Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to work today (Credit: YouTube)

The Royal Family officially ends the mourning period for the Queen

The mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has been ended, with a touching message shared from the Royal Family.

On social media, the official account tweeted: “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

The Twitter account then shared an important update about royal content going forward under King Charles.

“This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.”

Life returns to normal for royal family in wake of news

The mourning period ended just one week after the Queen’s state funeral.

As a result, life for the Royal Family is returning to normal.

Flags at Buckingham Palace have returned to full mast after flying at half mast since the Queen’s death.

Additionally, working members of the Royal Family will continue with their duties.

This includes the Prince and Princess of Wales, who today (September 27) visited Wales for the first time since taking up their titles.

The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have for the people of Wales.

Palace releases picture of Queen’s final resting place

The palace also released a picture of the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II.

She was buried in her final resting place at the George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor, alongside her father, mother and husband.

Princess Margaret’s ashes are also buried in the chapel. However, her name is not included in the inscription on the ledger.

The official image shows the stone surrounded by beautiful floral tributes and wreaths to pay tribute to the Queen. Members of the public will be able to pay to see the ledger stone in person, when the chapel re-opens.

When is King Charles’ coronation?

Meanwhile, King Charles is reported to be considering holding his forthcoming coronation on June 2, 2023.

However, the budget for the affair is thought to be strict with Charles wanting to remain respectful of the current financial climate.

One royal source told the Mirror that Charles understands that Brits are currently going through an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

“He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy. This project could certainly be said to fit with his vision,” they claimed.

