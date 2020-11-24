Omid Scobie says the Royal Family are likely ‘kicking themselves’ for not serving as consultants on Netflix’ The Crown.

Especially considering how poorly they have been received in the wake of the recently released series four.

In the latest series of The Crown, Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship is explored.

And none of the Royal Family come out looking well.

Omid, is a royal reporter and co-wrote Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand.

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Omid Scobie said about the Royal Family?

While speaking on the Heirpod podcast, he said that Netflix had indeed reached out to the royals on various occasions.

However, their requests for input or collaboration were continually denied.

Omid explained: “Ialways wondered why there wasn’t more collaboration between the two.

“Those working on the show did reach out the palace to see if there was an opportunity for fact-checking, but the answer was a firm no.

Omid Scobie co-wrote Finding Freedom (Credit: SplashNews)

Do the Royal Family watch The Crown?

“But, now we’ve reached these key years, I wonder if any royals are kicking themselves for not taking advantage of that opportunity, because this narrative is being shaped for many around the world.

“They expect 25 million households to view this new season within its first four weeks.

“That’s 25 million people who will have their opinion of the Royal Family shaped by this.”

However, it is believed that at least some of the Royal Family have watched the hit series.

The Queen apparently turned down communication with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

A royal source previously told The Express that Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex urged The Queen to stream the show.

The source claimed: “It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them.

“Happily, she really liked it. Although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised.”



However, Prince Charles’ pals have spoken out against the latest series, and said it is highly fictionalised.

Especially when it comes to the unfavourable portrayal of The Prince of Wales.

One source told The Mail Online: “This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends. Being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited.”

