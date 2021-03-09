Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be welcomed back into the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, exclusively told Entertainment Daily that she thinks the Queen will “forgive” the couple for their comments in the Oprah interview.

It aired last night (March 8) with a number of bombshell revelations, to which the palace is yet to respond.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward predicts Harry will be able to rejoin the royal family (Credit: Splash News)

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be welcomed back?

Ingrid seems to think that, yes, they will.

“I do because Meghan is the mother of her great-grandchild.

“I think the Queen is incredibly forgiving because it’s part of her psyche. If you look at her Christmas messages it’s always about unity and forgiveness.

“As a Christian woman I think she will forgive them, if that’s what is needed. That’s always been her way.”

Ingrid also revealed the the Queen “understands it’s very difficult for modern young people to live within the confines of royalty”.

“She’s said it herself. She said: ‘I think the younger ones find the regimented side difficult.’ That was years ago she said that, so I think she is sympathetic and she will be forgiving on this one.”

However, she added: “I’m not saying she will be forgiving now. I don’t think she will go on the attack, but there will be a firm statement when they’re ready.”

Her Majesty The Queen will ‘forgive’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Splash News)

How will they word the statement?

“Very carefully,” Ingrid revealed.

“I don’t think they’re in the business of denials. I think it’ll be an all-encompassing statement.”

She added: “They have a habit of saying as little as possible because they know that anything they say is going to inflame the situation.

“But I think in this instance, because the Queen is head of state and it’s really the institution of the monarchy which is all part of the same thing that’s being attacked, they will have to respond.

“I don’t think they’re going to be pushed into it in a hurry though.”

Asked if the Queen will respond personally, or perhaps in her own TV interview, Ingrid said she doesn’t think that will happen.

“Oh no, definitely not. That really would inflame the situation.”

It’s unlikely the royal family will comment on the skin colour comments referenced by Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

What does she make of the comments on Archie’s skin colour?

Ingrid doesn’t think they will address that in any statement.

She said: “I don’t think they will address that because what can they say? I don’t think they will, it’ll be general.”

Asked how they’ll be feeling about being accused of racism, Ingrid added: “I think they probably regard it as part of life’s rich pattern at this moment in time.

I think she is sympathetic and she will be forgiving on this one.

“All kinds of people are being accused of racism and I think they won’t be surprised but I think they’ll feel it has to be handled very delicately.

“I don’t know who’s made the comments but as far as I know none of them are racist.”

However, she did pick up on “discrepancies” between Harry and Meghan’s timeline when it came to the comments.

“There’s a little discrepancy about when the remark was made, so if it was before they were engaged it could have even been something jokey.

“Like: ‘I wonder what the baby’s going to look like?’ It’s the sort of thing that everyone says. My feeling is it was made more in jest than in nastiness.

“That’s how I read it. But obviously that’s not how Meghan read it, but then she wouldn’t because she’s very sensitive about these things. She’s the one in the firing line which is pretty unpleasant.”

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle incident leave a stain on the Queen’s reign?

As the country’s longest-serving monarch, Ingrid doesn’t think it’ll leave a stain on the Queen’s reign.

“No. I think these things have a habit of being taken out of all proportion. Because the world moves so quickly now this will die down.

“Blanket coverage, how long can you go on?” she added.

“If the fire is not fuelled it will burn out. It won’t leave a stain on the Queen’s reign any more than the Diana interview did, and this won’t be any worse for their reputation than that.”

