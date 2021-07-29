A new cartoon featuring Prince George has come under fire by fans on social media.

The Prince was created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti.

The satire series gives an imagined behind closed doors glimpse of the inner workings of the Royal Family through the eyes of young Prince George.

How does The Prince portray Prince George?

The trailer shows an animated character based on the eight-year-old royal (voiced by Gary).

In it, the cartoon version of George says to a staff member: “Excuse me, do you have any tea that doesn’t taste like [bleep]?”

However, the trailer has sparked a backlash online.

One user wrote: “It’s just weird to make an adult cartoon about a real-life eight-year-old.”

“I’m disgusted at this cartoon, using Prince George and Princess Charlotte to prop up the show,” says another.

Meanwhile, another user of Twitter said the series was ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disrespectful’, saying that ‘children are all innocent and should be off-limits.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who has spoken out against the monarchy in the past, wrote online: “A child won’t understand why you’re making fun of him.”

However, other people had different opinions.

One said: “This one’s gonna be hilarious.”

Another commented: “This is awesome!! Can’t wait.”

A third added: “This looks great lol can’t wait.”

An all-star cast voice The Prince

The big-budget HBO Max show was initially scheduled to be released in April 2021. However, it was delayed due to the death of the Prince Philip.

The series has a star-studded cast voicing the characters, including Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Lucy Punch as the Duchess of Cambridge, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Frances de la Tour voices the Queen in the cartoon.

The cartoon comes just a week after the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated his eighth birthday.

The 95-year-old Queen took a break from her usual social media protocol to mark the occasion and gave her great-grandson a special shoutout.

