Roman Kemp’s shock comment to Princess Kate after ‘having a few drinks’

Roman Kemp once admitted to making a shock comment to Princess Kate during a meeting with the royal.

Last year, Roman – who’s hosting The One Show tonight (Thursday, August 3) – joked that his actions may mean he might not ever be able to return to Buckingham Palace.

The DJ made a huge blunder at the Palace (Credit: Diary of a CEO / YouTube)

Roman Kemp on Princess Kate faux pas

Roman was among those who hosted the Platinum Party at the Palace concert for the Queen’s Jubilee last year.

However, the 30-year-old son of pop legend Martin Kemp opened up about an after-party moment he insists was “an accident”. And it involved him telling Kate, 41, she looked “really fit”.

Speaking with OK!, Roman indicated he had enjoyed a “few drinks” following the concert broadcast last June.

Apparently, he bumped into Kate in the throne room. She congratulated him on DJing – as well as noting he was looking smart. Roman recalled how he replied by returning the compliment: “Yeah, you look really fit.”

Roman called Kate ‘fit’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Roman’s ‘accident’

However, he stressed he wasn’t chatting Kate up. Roman said: “The Kate Middleton fit thing was genuinely an accident. It was about the terminology for the dress!”

“I was like: ‘Yeah, it looks fit.’ I’d just finished a whole live broadcast and we’d had a few drinks then all of a sudden I was in Buckingham Palace. I was over the moon. I don’t know if I’ll be invited back,” he added at the time.

However, according to Roman, Kate laughed at his remark. He then added that he was “terrible” with royal protocol. Roman also added he felt the Royal Family are “fantastic”.

He admitted all families endure “squabbles” – but said he was delighted William and Harry have ‘brought mental health into the family’.

Roman went on: “It takes a lot of balls and I think they should be very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Roman Kemp plans to ‘retire young’ due to health condition

Last year, Roman also revealed that he plans to retire young, due to a debilitating health condition.

Speaking to the MailOnline at the time, Roman spoke about how he wants to do a decade hosting the Capital radio breakfast show.

“I want a decade on air at least. I would love to be able to say I did a decade on that show – whether my bosses will allow that I don’t know,” he said.

Roman also spoke about a devastating condition that he’s been diagnosed with. The star has sleep apnoea. “I recently got diagnosed with sleep apnoea, which has been rubbish,” he said.

“The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house. They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they’re getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank,” he joked.

Read more: Roman Kemp reveals friend Lewis Capaldi’s words to him about being ‘scared’ after ‘sad’ Glastonbury set

The One Show airs tonight (Thursday, August 3) at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.