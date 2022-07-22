Revenge, the unauthorised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography by Tom Bower, has made some explosive claims about the Duchess of Cornwall.

Tom allegedly puts Camilla front and centre of the royal race royal that Harry and Meghan spoke about to Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview.

Prince Harry made a number of claims about his family in his Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: YouTube)

Revenge: New Meghan and Harry claims

At the time, the Sussexes claimed that one unnamed member of the royal family had wondered “how dark his skin might be” ahead of their son Archie’s birth.

Now Tom has sensationally claimed that Camilla joked about the baby being born with “ginger Afro hair”.

Tom makes the allegations in his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

This suggestion is nonsense.

It claims the comment came during discussions in 2016 when Harry spoke to Prince Charles and Camilla about his new relationship with Meghan.

Bower has alleged that Camilla made the comments about Harry and Meghan’s unborn baby’s future hairstyle during a chat with Harry.

Camilla is alleged to have said it would be “funny” if the baby had “ginger Afro hair”.

Allegations about the Duchess of Cornwall have been shot down by royal sources (Credit: Splash News)

Royal sources slam ‘suggestion’

However, royal sources speaking to the Daily Mail have slammed the suggestion.

They said: “This suggestion is nonsense.”

ED! has contacted reps for a comment on this story. Clarence House has so far not commented.

Clarence House did previously comment on the claims about Archie’s skin colour.

A statement at the time said: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about her issues with the royals (Credit: YouTube)

Comments on Archie’s skin colour

Harry and Meghan later claimed to Oprah Winfrey that a senior royal had also asked how “dark his skin might be when he’s born” when speaking about Archie.

The couple refused to name who made the comments.

Bower, however, claims in the book: “During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House,” according to The Mirror.

Harry also said he was told Meghan should continue with her acting career.

However, he is said to have been warned that he shouldn’t expect automatic police protection for his girlfriend.

Of course, the Sussexes have recently been embroiled in a row with the Home Office over their security.

