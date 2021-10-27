Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will “regret” cutting people out of their lives, says a royal biographer.

Tim Bower, who is working on a biography of Meghan, has labelled her choice to cut off her family as “poisonous”.

He says that the “stubborn” former actress will come to realise that ignoring her father, Thomas Markle, was the wrong decision.

Tim claims that the Duke and Duchess are growing increasingly isolated and insists it’s “sad” for them both.

He argues that their desire to control their own narrative is the reason for their decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news

“I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person. However, I think eventually even she’ll realise that this isolated world she and Harry built for themselves was a poisonous choice,” Bower told Closer magazine

“They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can’t risk anyone else influencing it.

“However, this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them.”

Meghan has faced some tough claims lately.

Her estranged brother Thomas Jr is set to appear on Australia’s Celebrity Big Brother.

In the trailer for the show earlier this month, Thomas made a shocking claim about his sister.

He alleged that Meghan “walked all over” her first husband when they were married.

“The guy she was married to the first time, she just walked all over him and dumped him,” said the star, before warning: “Harry’s on the chopping block next.”

It’s not the first time Thomas Jr has criticised Meghan.

Over the summer, he revealed: “I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.'”

“She’s very shallow,” he added.

Aside from welcoming a second baby, the royal couple has been very busy since stepping down as senior royals last March (2020).

After moving to America, they set out to become financially independent from the Royal Family and earn their own money.

So far they’ve already signed major deals with Netflix and Spotify which are thought to be worth more than £100 million.

