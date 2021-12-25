Queen’s Speech Christmas Day 2021 highlights – viewers in floods of tears over ‘beloved’ Prince Philip tribute

The Queen’s Speech was always likely to be an emotional one in 2021 – as well as the ongoing covid drama, Her Majesty lost Prince Philip and we’ve had fears about her own health.

And, as the broadcast began at 3pm on Christmas Day, bottom lips across the nation were wobbling at the sight of a Prince Philip photograph on the Queen’s Speech.

But, as we’ve all grown accustomed to, our Monarch delivered an inspirational message, full of encouragement and hope, as well as sage words about loss.

She began: “Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones.

“This year, especially, I understand why.”

The Queen’s Speech 2021 paid an emotional tribute to Prince Philip

Speaking of Philip, she said: “His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.

“That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

“But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings – and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.

“We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.”

The Queen brought may of her subjects to tears (Credit: BBC One)

“We see our own children and their families embrace the roles, traditions and values that mean so much to us, as these are passed from one generation to the next, sometimes being updated for changing times.

“I see it in my own family and it is a source of great happiness. Prince Philip was always mindful of this sense of passing the baton.

“That’s why he created The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which offers young people throughout the Commonwealth and beyond the chance of exploration and adventure.

“It remains an astonishing success, grounded in his faith in the future.”

“I am proud beyond words that his pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow.”

Just a few of the messages from viewers tuning in…

One admitted to crying: “Ok…so did the queens speech make anyone else cry?”

A second posted on Twitter: “I’m in floods at the Queen’s speech, I can’t take it.”

One concerned viewer commented: “You can see the grief etched on her face. God love her.”

Someone else said: “Welling up at. Sad for her without Philip.”

Another noted: “She gets it spot on every year, god bless her.”

What did you think of the Queen’s Speech 2021? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.