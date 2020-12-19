The Queen‘s Christmas Day message will be broadcast on Amazon Alexa devices this year – but fans of the royal family have given the announcement a lukewarm reaction.

Enthusiastic monarchists have been timing their festive activities for the big day around Her Majesty’s address for decades.

Indeed, the Queen has delivered a Christmas message every year but one since 1952.

And in that near 70-year span, royal fans have become used to watching her address on the box.

The Queen has appeared in a Christmas Day message every year since 1952… apart from 1969 (Credit: Splash)

How have royalists reacted to the Alexa Christmas news?

Over the years her speech has also been broadcast on radio and YouTube.

But now her seasonal words will also be accessible via Amazon’s Alexa smart devices.

Sounds great but I will be watching her on my TV, as I do every year at 3pm.

From 3pm on December 25, those who wish to will be able to say “Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message” to make it stream in their homes.

Furthermore, it will also be available on Amazon Echo speakers around the world.

According to a press release, listeners will also be able to hear it in language settings of British English and American, Australian, Canadian or Indian varieties of English.

Fans were delighted to see family pictures in the Queen’s address last year (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Royal fans react to the changes to the Queen’s Christmas Day message

While some fans were impressed by the Queen’s technological strides, others were nonplussed.

Many of those who said they make the Queen’s message a part of their Christmas Day indicated they would probably stick to observing her in the “traditional” manner.

“Sounds great but I will be watching her on my TV, as I do every year at 3pm,” wrote one person on Facebook.

Another commenter reacted on Twitter: “That’s nice, always reinventing. God bless her.”

And someone else remarked: “I don’t have one and prefer the television.”

How will you watch the Queen’s Christmas Day message? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But away from the monarchists on social media, other users had a little fun with the announcement.

Many joked about how instructions to hear from the Queen could result in Freddie Mercury’s warblings being played instead.

“‘Alexa Play Queen’ … Alexa plays I Want to Break Free,” quipped one Twitter user.

And others wisecracked about other tech platforms.

One wrote: “Lizzie’s talk available on Alexa. I wonder what Siri thinks about being left out?”

Others, however, had little time for the announcement or the Queen’s Christmas Day message in general.

“Who cares? Another place for me to avoid it,” tweeted one person.

And some else jokingly turned their nose up: “One will pass.”

