Read the Queen's World War II speech in full as new ITV documentary reveals its incredible impact

The Queen's World War II speech will be revisited in an ITV documentary tonight (April 22.).

It was the first time Her Majesty had ever addressed the public – she was just 14-years-old at the time.

She decided to bravely speak out via a radio broadcast in the hope of bringing comfort to the children of the Commonwealth.

Many had been separated from their families – a challenge the young princess could relate to.

But what did the Queen actually say in her World War II speech?

Here is Her Majesty's exact wording in full...

The Queen's World War II speech will be revisited in an ITV documentary (Credit: Splash News)

A message of sympathy

"In wishing you all 'good evening' I feel that I am speaking to friends and companions who have shared with my sister and myself many a happy Children's Hour.

"Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers.

"My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you as we know from experience what it means to be away from those we love most of all.

"To you, living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy and at the same time we would like to thank the kind people who have welcomed you to their homes in the country.

Her Majesty was just 14 when she first addressed the nation (Credit: Splash News)

We think continually of our friends

"All of us children who are still at home think continually of our friends and relations who have gone overseas – who have travelled thousands of miles to find a wartime home and a kindly welcome in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States of America.

My sister and I feel we know quite a lot about these countries.

"Our father and mother have so often talked to us of their visits to different parts of the world.

"So it is not difficult for us to picture the sort of life you are all leading, and to think of all the new sights you must be seeing, and the adventures you must be having.

The Queen spoke out to comfort children during the war (Credit: Splash News)

We are not forgetting you

"But I am sure that you, too, are often thinking of the Old Country.

"I know you won't forget us; it is just because we are not forgetting you that I want, on behalf of all the children at home, to send you our love and best wishes - to you and to your kind hosts as well.

"Before I finish I can truthfully say to you all that we children at home are full of cheerfulness and courage.

"We are trying to do all we can to help our gallant sailors, soldiers and airmen.

"And we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war.

The world of tomorrow

"We know, everyone of us, that in the end all will be well; for God will care for us and give us victory and peace.

"And when peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.

"My sister is by my side and we are both going to say goodnight to you.

"Come on, Margaret. Goodnight, children. Goodnight, and good luck to you all."

Our Queen At War is on ITV at 9pm tonight (April 22.).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.