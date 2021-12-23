Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will join the Queen for Christmas at Windsor, it has been confirmed.

The royal couple’s plans were revealed after it was reported Princess Anne’s husband tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

ITV’s royal editor reported yesterday that neither the Princess Royal nor Sir Timothy Laurence would join the Queen for celebrations.

However, Charles and Camilla’s festive intentions were confirmed – and their attendance will reportedly be a boost for the Queen.

Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles and Camilla Christmas plans confirmed

Clarence House said in a statement today: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be with Her Majesty The Queen on Christmas Day.”

Charles and Camilla spent last Christmas at Highgrove, their country estate in Gloucestershire.

The Queen previously decided to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas dinner at Windsor for family due to rising COVID cases.

She also scrapped plans to travel to her Sandringham country estate.

The Queen usually hosts up to 30 family members at her Norfolk residence, and is the scene for the royals as they walk to the Christmas Day service at the estate’s church.

Last year marked the first in 33 years she stayed at Windsor for Christmas.

2021, however, will be her first without Prince Philip following his death in April.

The Queen has adjusted her Christmas plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else will join the Queen for Christmas?

Other royals tipped to join the Queen at Windsor include her second son Prince Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson.

Reports indicate their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will also be in attendance.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also expected to be with the Queen.

As are their children – James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise.

Camilla and Charles spent last Christmas at Highgrove (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Why won’t Princess Anne be there?

According to reports, Sir Timothy Laurence, 66, is recovering from coronavirus.

He is reportedly isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Timothy reportedly sent out emails earlier this week saying that he was testing positive for COVID.

