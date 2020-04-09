Queen breaks with centuries of tradition as Maundy money is delivered by post

The Queen has distributed Maundy money by post for the first time in her reign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch traditionally hands out coins by hand following the Maundy Thursday church service.

However, the UK lockdown meant the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor could not go ahead.

So instead the Queen made her gift to 188 Christian pensioners with a letter.

The Queen wrote she was "deeply disappointed" she was unable to meet in person.

And the 93-year-old also expressed hopes the pandemic does not mean their "invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed".

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time.

Recipients are chosen for their service to their churches and communities.

One male and one female are selected for each year of the monarch's life.

The Queen at last year's Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

'One of my most rewarding duties'

The Queen’s letter read: "I have great pleasure in sending you the Maundy Gift which, unfortunately, I am unable to distribute to you personally at the Royal Maundy Service in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Thursday, 9th April.

"This ancient Christian ceremony, which reflects Jesus’s instruction to his Disciples to love one another, is a call to the service of others, something that has been at the centre of my life. I believe it is a call to service for all of us.

"It is one of my most rewarding duties as Sovereign to observe this highly significant ceremony at such an important point in the Christian calendar.

"I know that you, as a recipient of this year’s Maundy Gift, will be as deeply disappointed as I am that it is not going ahead, while understanding the necessary decision in the current circumstances.

"However, this should not mean your invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed, and I am sending this Maundy Gift to thank you for your Christian service.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time."

Gift of 94 pennies

The gift of 94 pennies is presented in red and white bags.

The gift also includes £5 dedicated to William Wordsworth and 50p coin commemorating Team GB.

The Queen is currently isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.

