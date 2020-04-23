Fans spot blunder in birthday message to Prince Louis from royal family Twitter account

The Queen has shared a birthday message for her great-grandchild Prince Louis.

A message from the Monarch was shared on social media alongside cute pictures of the prince taken by his mum Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

The message read: "Happy Birthday to Prince Louis.

The Queen shared a birthday message for her great grandson Prince Louis, who turns two today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"HRH is The Queen’s seventh great-grandchild. Today he turns two!

"The photos below were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month."

However, fans pointed out that Louis is actually the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

He was born on April 23, 2018, and shortly after his cousin, Lena Tindall, was born on June 18, 2018.

This mean Mark and Zara Tindall's daughter is the monarch's seventh great-grandchild.

One person said: "6th. Not 7th. Lena is the 7th born 3 months after Louis."

Another agreed: "Yes! That's what I was saying. But only for almost two months. Lena was born on June 18."

Fans pointed out Lena was born after Louis, making her the Queen's seventh great-grandchild (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, followers also sent their best wishes to the little boy, with many noticing how much Louis looks like his older brother George.

What did fans say?

One wrote: "Louis looks so much like George in the second photo. Hope he has a great birthday".

After that, someone else pointing out: "That’s because he’s wearing one of his shirts."

Another follower called Louis "a royal cutie".

New photos of Prince Louis

Meanwhile, Kate and William released the fun images of Prince Louis having fun with some rainbow paints as he made a hand print picture.

Sharing the snaps on social media, they said: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!

"We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨



However, Kate and William shared a hilarious Instagram V Reality post.

What did the photos show?

Reassuring parents up and down the country that their little boy is just like other toddlers, the royal couple posted pictures of Louis smearing his rainbow paint all over his face.

They also thanked well-wishers for all of the birthday messages they had received for the little boy.

Meanwhile, Kate recently spoke about how she loves doing arts and crafts with her children, giving a glimpse into family life.

She said on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast: "I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts.

"I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

Its Prince Louis' second birthday today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis will celebrate his birthday at his Anmer Hall home with his parents and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

No doubt Kate will ensure there are plenty of games to be played and cake to eaten on this sunny day.

However, perhaps the little boy will also enjoy a virtual birthday party like the Queen did to celebrate her 94th birthday last week.

