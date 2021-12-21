The Queen has been praised by royal fans for ‘showing more leadership’ than Boris Johnson after cancelling her Christmas plans.

The 95-year-old monarch has made the decision to scrap her traditional family Christmas at Sandringham due to COVID fears.

Instead, the Queen will remain at Windsor Castle over the festive period.

Queen cancels Christmas

After “careful consideration” her Majesty will remain at Windsor and visited by family members on Christmas Day.

It is not yet known which family members she will welcome.

Meanwhile, the festive period marks her first without late husband Prince Philip.

It comes after the monarch cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family party at Buckingham Palace.

Following the recent news, royal fans rushed to praise the Queen.

Many believed that the royal was “leading by example” compared to the likes of Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has not announced any new measures before Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans praise the Queen

Taking to Twitter, one said: “The Queen cancelled her Christmas, sat at her husbands funeral alone, sticking to the rules we all had on us, true leader!

“@BorisJohnson party has parties, affairs, eye tests miles away, laughs about it on camera, you’re laughing at everyone while you do different! #BorisResign.”

Another wrote: “Her majesty the Queen leads by example, cancelled her pre Christmas family dinner and not going to Sandringham. Shame Boris and his hoods didn’t show the same dedication to the UK.”

The Queen leads by example

A third shared: “The Queen is showing more leadership than @BorisJohnson.”

A fourth tweeted: “Very much not a royalist, but the Queen has even cancelled her Christmas. Shows what she thinks of Boris, there!”

A fifth posted: “#TheQueen appears to be the only figurehead that is showing a semblance of responsibility and strong leadership by cancelling Sandringham, and staying put at Windsor for #Christmas! Leading by example as always @BorisJohnson.”

‘Showing what a true leader is’

Another stated: “The Queen is leading from the front again and changing her plans to have a more low key Christmas with sensible measures of her own in place. Meanwhile, #Boris is still checking the data…”

In addition, one branded the Queen a “true leader”.

They said: “Showing what a true leader she is #TheQueen has cancelled her family gathering at Christmas. Well

@BorisJohnson when are you going to do the right thing instead of playing politics with people’s health?”

Praising the monarch, another penned: “The Queen is doing the right thing and leading by example in cancelling her traditional Christmas plans. I’m sure she’s also considering her own health.

“I’m just glad one of our country’s leaders is taking this virus seriously and doing the right thing.”

However, one posted: “How upset am I about the Queen’s decision to cancel her Christmas in Sandringham?? Not a tiny bloody jot. Couldn’t give a two penny!”

