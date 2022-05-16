The Queen was all smiles last night as she attended a Platinum Jubilee celebration show to mark her 70 years on the throne.

ITV aired the star-studded show on Sunday night as a host of names honoured Her Majesty, 96, in the first of many Jubilee events over the next few weeks.

The A Gallop Through History event was full of incredible moments and here’s some of the standout ones you wouldn’t want to miss.

The Queen sat in the audience to watch the event (Credit: ITV)

Queen Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty’s arrival

Ahead of the event, it wasn’t certain whether the Queen would be in attendance at all because of her recent mobility issues.

However, both viewers and the audience were thrilled to see the monarch arrive in style.

The Queen looked radiant in a blue and silver sparkly outfit as she arrived in a Range Rover accompanied by her son Prince Edward.

As Her Majesty stepped out of her car, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause as she made her way to her seat in the Royal Box.

Her Majesty arrived at the event looking as glamorous as ever (Credit: ITV)

Queen smiling and laughing

Throughout the event, cameras cut to the monarch now and again as she enjoyed the show.

She was seen beaming as she watched hundreds of horses perform, musical displays and dance performances.

Meanwhile, different eras of British history were enacted onstage with Dame Helen Mirren taking part.

There were several moments where cameras caught the Queen looking very happy as she watched on.

The monarch looked very happy at the event (Credit: ITV)

Queen’s reaction to Omid Djalili’s joke

Her Majesty is known for having a good sense of humour and last night she definitely showed that.

One of the hosts, Omid Djalili, delivered a speech at the end as he paid tribute to the Queen.

During the speech, he joked about the monarch choosing to attend this event instead of the State Opening of Parliament.

He told Her Majesty: “Your Royal Highness, on behalf of all of us here we’d like to thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament,” as the crowd laughed.

Cameras then cut to the Queen who waved her hand in the air as to say you’re welcome!

Queen’s ‘shrug’ to Alan Titchmarsh

Another moment which tickled viewers was the Queen’s reaction to Alan Titchmarsh‘s gushing comments about her.

At the end of the show, the gardener and host told Her Majesty she has been the “constant heartbeat of this nation” for the last 70 years.

The Queen shrugged at Alan Titchmarsh’s gushing comments (Credit: ITV)

He said: “That heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen,” as the crowd cheered.

As cameras cut to the monarch, she was seen shrugging and pulling a face leaving viewers in fits of laughter.

Of course, the moment has since gone viral!

Lady Louise’s tribute to Prince Philip

During the event’s finale, the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor paid a loving tribute to her late grandfather Prince Philip.

The monarch looked emotional as Lady Louise, 18, honoured the Duke of Edinburgh’s legacy by driving his carriage around the arena.

Lady Louise has continued Philip’s legacy with the hobby, which was one of his favourite sports.

Lady Louise paid tribute to her late grandfather Philip (Credit: ITV)

Helen Mirren’s speech at Queen Platinum Jubilee

Dame Helen, who portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth I in the event, paid tribute to the Queen at the end of the show.

She told the monarch: “For all these years you have carried our nation, you have been at its heart, you have given us purpose.

“When situations have been challenging, your hope, guidance and leadership have been unswerving.

Dame Helen paid tribute to the Queen during the finale (Credit: ITV)

“So I address you, on behalf of all your loyal subjects, we commend and admire the way you carry out the affairs of state with such poise.

“I therefore speak on behalf of a grateful nation and Commonwealth when I give you our sincere and most loving thanks.”

The Queen smiled as the crowd cheered and clapped.

