Brits issue plea to ‘recognise’ Queen’s hero pallbearers with ‘honours’

Brits are calling for the Queen’s pallbearers to be issued with honours following her funeral.

The Queen’s funeral was held on Monday (September 19) and was reportedly watched by an estimated four billion people around the world.

During the ceremony, the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards picked up and put down the coffin several times.

The men all ranked from guardsman to lance sergeant. They were picked to be the same height so the coffin stayed flat.

Lt Col James Shaw, the officer in charge of the funeral ceremonies, said the men were all “nervous” ahead of the ceremony.

He told The Sun: “They carried the responsibility of the nation on their shoulders. It was the most important job which had to be perfect and it was.

“They were outstanding from the first when Her Majesty arrived back at Buckingham Palace ­all the way through to Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel.”

Queen pallbearers should be honoured, say fans

Following the funeral, numerous Brits rushed to social media to applaud the men and demand they be rewarded.

“Watched every minute of that today, Great Britain at its finest. The young pallbearers from the Grenadier Guards deserve a medal for that today, not a single missed step. There’ll never be a leader like the Queen again,” said one.

Another tweeted: “I propose that Charles brings in a new medal called the Elizabeth 2nd Cross, and the first 8 medals are awarded to the 8 Pall Bearers of Queen Elizabeth II. What a job they did. They did not put a foot wrong at all today. They and their families should be so proud of them.”

“Well if that’s that, the ten pallbearers, especially the eight who did the heavy lifting, deserve another bloody medal. How proud must they, their families and friends be #bravo,” tweeted a third.

A fourth gushed: “Wonderful fitting ceremony yesterday – made me proud to be British. Those pallbearers deserve a medal, especially with the steps at Windsor!”

‘An incredible job’

“I’d like to think those 8 pallbearers are in line for some kind of medal. They’ve done an incredible job under the world’s glare. Well done lads, Britain is proud of you all,” a fifth commenter said.

Meanwhile, a sixth inisted: “The eight pall bearers at the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II from Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards should receive a medal for their outstanding service. Such a very heavy load carried with military precision.”

“These 8 brave pallbearers deserve a medal. They carried the Queen into Westminster Hall five days ago. Into Westminster Abbey this morning. Back out now. Nerves, spines and shoulders of steel. You have done us all proud lads,” added a seventh funeral viewer.

