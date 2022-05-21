The Queen has opened her homes to Ukrainian refugees, news reports claim.

It appears the 96-year-old monarch has been so affected by Russia’s invasion of its neighbour that she has pledged to “do her bit”.

Leading by example, it’s said the Queen and other members of the royal family have opened their homes to those in need.

The Queen is leading by example and reportedly opening her home to Ukrainian refugees (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen news: Monarch’s kind gesture

Almost 55,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the UK as the flee their war-torn country.

As well as making “extensive” cash donations supporting charity events, the monarch appears to be leading by example.

Read more: ‘End of an era’ for the Queen at Royal Ascot

As a result, it’s said that members of the royal family are now offering homes to a number of people from Ukraine.

They have joined politicians, business leaders, and thousands of others offering to house some of the six million Ukrainians who have fled their country in the face of the most serious conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

We are so behind you. We do worry about you so much.

Buckingham Palace insisted to the Express that members of the family are working on a number of projects .

However, it declined to elaborate on the plan to take in refugees.

A palace spokesperson said: “We are assisting in a number of ways but will not be commenting further.”

The monarch has clearly been touched by the was in Ukraine (Credit: Splash News)

Subtle nods of support from the Queen

The Queen has been showing support for the stricken nation in subtle ways in public of late, too.

She has been seen wearing outfits in Ukraine’s famous yellow and blue, while also ordering flowers to Windsor Castle in the same two colours.

“These things don’t tend to happen by accident,” a senior royal source said.

Other royals speak out about war in Ukraine

Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and Kate have all spoken out against the war.

The Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent also returned his Russian honour, the Order of Friendship, to the Kremlin in protest of the invasion.

Read more: Who’s who in Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 cast here!

After landing in Canada earlier this week, Charles and Camilla met with Ukrainian refugees in Ottawa.

They told them: “We are so behind you. We do worry about you so much.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think this story.