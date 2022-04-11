Queen news: Queen smiling during a previous appearance at the Royal Ascot
Queen ‘to make changes if she attends Royal Ascot’ after ‘exhausting’ COVID battle

The event takes place next month

By Rebecca Calderwood

In the latest Queen news, a royal expert has predicted that the monarch won’t appear in a carriage at the upcoming Royal Ascot.

It follows after the 95-year-old royal opened up on her battle with coronavirus during a recent virtual engagement.

Appearing on Lorraine today (April 11), Jennie Bond discussed the possibility of the Queen attending the event following her health scare.

Queen news: Queen smiling during a previous appearance at the Royal Ascot
The Queen and her family usually travel in a carriage at the Royal Ascot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Royal Ascot takes place between June 14 and June 18 this year.

Speaking about the event, Jennie said: “It’s interesting because the Royal Ascot is her favourite week of the year. She normally has a big house party at Windsor and different guests take part in that procession down the royal mile.

“It’s a big event, but I cannot see her getting into a carriage this year. It would be extraordinary to do so. They’re very uncomfortable… I’m told.

“I don’t think she’ll be doing that. Maybe she’ll arrive in a car. It would be odd if she missed the Royal Ascot.”

Jenny went on to list other upcoming engagements for the Queen, including the Windsor Horse Show and Chelsea Flower Show.

She added: “The Palace have taken this very wise decision to say in advance whether she’s going to be there or not.”

Queen news: Jennie Bond and Christine Lampard discussing the Queen on Lorraine
Jennie appeared on Lorraine to speak about the Queen (Credit: ITV)

Queen discusses her battle with COVID-19

Meanwhile, it comes after the Queen opened up on her battle with COVID.

The monarch was taking part in a virtual hospital visit when she described her experience with workers and medical staff.

Speaking to former COVID patient Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina, the Queen admitted: “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?

It does leave one very tired and exhausted.

“This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”

During the engagement, she also said: “It was obviously a very frightening experience to have COVID very badly, wasn’t it?”

At the time, the Queen was addressing Imam Faruq Siddiqi, a chaplain who is part of The Royal London Hospital’s multi-faith team.

The Queen tested positive for COVID back in February.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement.

They said: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

