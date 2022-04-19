The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

It’s said the Queen extended the invite to her grandson to attend the celebrations in an informal capacity.

And now the reason she is so eager to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with her for the RAF fly past after the Trooping the Colour on June 2 has been “revealed”.

The royal family gather after the Trooping the Colour and it’s hoped Harry and Meghan will attend (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen invited Harry to Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It’s been reported that it would “mean a lot” to the Queen if Harry and Meghan were to accept her invite to join the royal family on the balcony.

The traditional event, seen by the Queen as a family occasion, takes place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

As non-working royals, Harry and Meghan would not take part in the parade.

However, it’s hoped they will join the monarch on the balcony later on in the day.

And the Daily Telegraph has revealed the reason why it’ll be a “particularly poignant” occasion for the monarch.

The Queen tuns 96 later this week and her mobility has started to become an issue.

The moment will be particularly poignant as it will likely mark the last big family balcony appearance of her reign.

As a result the public have been warned that she won’t attend all the Platinum Jubilee events.

“The moment will be particularly poignant as it will likely mark the last big family balcony appearance of her reign,'” it was reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Queen last week (Credit: Cover Images)

Who usually appears on the Buckingham Palace balcony?

Typically, the Queen is joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Extended family including more distant relatives, such as her niece, nephew and cousins, have also attended in the past.

However, Prince Charles has already made clear his desire for a “slimmed down” monarch during his reign.

So it could mean that, in future, only the monarch and their line of descendants – the Cambridges – appear on the balcony after Trooping the Colour.

When will we next see the Queen?

Royal biographer Angela Levin has admitted it’s going to be “very difficult” for the Queen to attend all of her Platinum Jubilee events.

“It’s going to be very difficult. I think they will only show her in a few instances, maybe at the service at St Paul’s. That will be very important to her because she is a Christian.

“I don’t think we’ll see her around and about. Maybe she’ll be well enough to sit and watch horses. It won’t be her, everywhere.

“But if she is there, she will appreciate the fact the public will be wanting to be there and supporting her,” the Daily Mail reports.

