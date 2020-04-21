Queen issues message to Nova Scotia after horrific mass shooting

The Queen is "deeply saddened" by the Nova Scotia mass shooting.

A gunman killed at least 18 people in Nova Scotia, Canada, over the weekend, including a police constable, a corrections officer, a nurse and a teacher.

The gunman led the police on a 12-hour manhunt across the Canadian province.

However, he was later killed.

The Queen issued a statement after the horrific mass shooting in Nova Scotia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen's message

Her Majesty, 94, said in a statement: "Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia.

"We send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.

I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers.

"I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"And other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks.

"And to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time."

The Nova Scotia incident is the deadliest mass shooting in Canada's history.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he's pushing for stricter gun laws.

He told reporters on Monday (April 20): "In regards to gun control, we took very serious commitments in the election campaign.

"We have moved forward and are moving forward on them to ensure that we're strengthening gun control in this country."

Justin Trudeau has said he's pushing for stricter gun laws (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen is celebrating her 94th birthday today (April 21).

Queen's 94th birthday

The Royal Family's Twitter page shared a collection of private videos to mark the occasion.

In addition, the tribute features private footage of the Queen as a child.

One clip showed the Queen when she was a toddler.

In it, she pushed a pram as she walked alongside the Queen Mother.

In the post, the Queen was described as the "Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History".

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉



🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

In conclusion, it said: "Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

"Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"

