Queen insists 'Easter isn't cancelled' in first ever recorded message for Holy Week

Her Majesty the Queen has told Britain that "coronavirus will not overcome us" in her first ever Easter message.

The monarch, 93, said in an address recorded at Windsor Castle and sent out on Saturday (April 11) afternoon that Easter "isn't cancelled".

The Queen will be celebrating Easter at Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But she admitted it will be "different for many of us" in 2020 as the nation comes to terms with its new life under lockdown.

We need Easter 'as much as ever'

She said in the clip, posted on the Royal Family's social channels: "This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.

"The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future."

Recorded at Windsor

The Queen recorded the audio message in the White Drawing room at Windsor, where she filmed her recent televised address.

She continued, in what is the first recorded message for the Christian Holy Week in her 68-year reign: "Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness.

But Easter isn't cancelled.

"Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles.

"They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.

She said Britain can overcome the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."

She also wished everyone, of all faiths and none, a "blessed Easter".

