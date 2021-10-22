Buckingham Palace’s statement on the news that the Queen spent the night in hospital has been criticised by a royal correspondent.

Nicholas Witchell appeared on BBC Breakfast today (October 22), as he discussed the overnight visit.

It comes after the Palace announced that the monarch had spent the night in hospital for “preliminary medical checks”.

“We were led to believe the Queen was resting… we weren’t given the complete picture” The Queen is back at Windsor Castle after Wednesday night in hospital. Royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell tells #BBCBreakfast the situation is ‘difficult to read’.https://t.co/F8jTkGonfc pic.twitter.com/9S0z7jvkl7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 22, 2021

The Queen visits hospital

On Thursday evening, the Palace released a statement to say: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations…

“…returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas appeared on BBC Breakfast to speak about the news.

Read more: Royal fans concerned for Queen’s health after latest royal engagement

He shared: “We were led to believe on Wednesday by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was resting at Windsor Castle.

“As we were being told by Buckingham Palace, she was undergoing what are now being described as preliminary investigations.”

In addition, Nicholas said: “We weren’t given the complete picture then. No one can understand the Palace’s perspective on this.

The Queen spent the night in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Palace ‘forced into admitting’ Queen’s overnight stay in hospital, claims royal expert

“They would say that the Queen is entitled to patient confidentiality, to medical privacy, notwithstanding that she is the head of state and that millions of people in this country and around the world will be concerned.

“The problem it seems to me is that rumour and misinformation always thrives in the absence of proper, accurate and trustworthy information.”

However, viewers at home appeared unimpressed with Nicholas’ view.

BBC Breakfast viewers react to coverage

Fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the chat.

One said: “The Queen is 95 years old and recently widowed, show some respect. I’m not a Royalist BTW just a human being trying to have some empathy and decency. Nicholas Witchell should try it.”

Another added: “Since when is the Queen answerable to NW? I’m no royalist, but she is entitled to some privacy, dignity & confidentiality around her health surely?”

Agreed — martin jude (@martinjude66) October 22, 2021

An interesting line from @BBCBreakfast , as if they have the right to know the Queen's every move.

What makes this statement even more important to us (the general public) is

Even when the BBC are given the complete picture ,e.g the non existent fuel shortage, they still run it pic.twitter.com/lcknWbWxfp — Jim T (@JimT9) October 22, 2021

I agree. Let's let the Royal Family just become a normal family and live in peace in the countryside…. — rob j (@robjeffecology) October 22, 2021

Spot on — Fraser (@FraserQuaker) October 22, 2021

A third wrote: “Things you love to see – Nicholas Witchell getting all pissy on BBC Breakfast because the Palace didn’t tell him everything that was going on with the Queen’s health this week. They don’t owe you – or the rest of the media – anything, Nick.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Let the Royal Family just become a normal family and live in peace in the countryside.”

A fifth shared: “Why should Her Majesty tell the BBC or Nicholas Witchell her private business? The attitude of this man is unbelievable – illustrates everything that’s wrong with the BBC news output for me.”

Read more: Palace ‘forced into admitting’ Queen’s overnight stay in hospital, claims royal expert

Furthermore, another tweeted: “Such bitterness in the reporting style. Can we not just accept that The Queen is entitled to some privacy and dignity? Show more respect @NicholasWitch – it is not all about who gets the scoop!”

However, one defended the reporter.

They wrote: “Nicholas Witchell is trying his best to keep us informed. The Queen has a right to privacy of course but the news also has to keep us informed best way it can.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.