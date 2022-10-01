A soldier who took part in the funeral of the Queen has tragically been found dead at the age of just 18.

Household Cavalry Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams was among those to escort the monarch’s coffin as it was carried by gun carriage following the service at Westminster Abbey.

Jak – as he was known to his family – was believed to be one of the newest recruits to the Household Cavalry.

His proud mum Laura reportedly posted pictures of her son’s passing out parade back in June.

Jak, from Bridgend, South Wales, died earlier this week at Hyde Park Barracks in London’s Knightsbridge.

A spokesperson for the army said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks.”

So proud of you Jak.

They then added: “Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

It’s understood that the police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Jak’s family left ‘heartbroken’

The soldier’s family have understandably been left “heartbroken” by his death.

Posting on Facebook, his mum Laura William reportedly revealed that his passing was “sudden”.

She is said to have shared: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams.”

His “proud” father Daniel Burnell had previously shared videos of Jak “doing his duty” for the Queen on the day of her funeral.

The videos show troops from the Household Cavalry accompanying the monarch’s flag-draped coffin.

The caption reads: “My son doing his duty for the Queen on her final journey. So proud of you Jak Williams. Very proud father.”

It’s thought Jak played a key role in the monarch’s funeral.

He is also said to have taken part in a series of ceremonial events during the official period of mourning.

It’s thought his duties included guarding King Charles III and senior members of the Royal Family when the coffin was taken in a gun carriage procession to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace ahead of her lying in state.

