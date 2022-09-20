The funeral of the Queen was met by an outpouring of grief from her family, the public and the monarch’s beloved pets.

Two moments that broke the hearts of the nation showed the Queen’s Fell pony Emma greeting Her Majesty’s coffin, before two of her Corgis were brought out to bid their farewell.

Now the Queen’s head groom Terry Pendry has opened up about the experience.

And he’s made a heartbreaking confession about Emma.

The Queen was known for her love of horses – something that was reflected in her funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

Head groom’s tribute at funeral of Queen

Pendry has been head groom at Windsor for almost 30 years.

He regularly rode with the Queen and revealed she last went out with Emma – a Highland Fell pony – back in July.

Pendry also said that it was an “honour and a privilege” to have Emma by his side as he said his final farewell to Her Majesty.

He told the Daily Mail that Emma “behaved impeccably”.

Pendry said: “It was an honour and privilege to have Emma with me to say goodbye to Her Majesty for the last time.

“The Queen adored Emma and rode her for more than 20 years so it was only right she should have been there. And she behaved impeccably.”

Emma was there to greet her late owner in Windsor (Credit: ITV)

Emma wore monarch’s scarf and favourite saddle

He also revealed that Emma paid a special nod to the Queen by wearing one of Her Majesty’s headscarves on her saddle.

Pendry explained the Hermes scarf was printed with horses and carriages. He added that it was the monarch’s favourite.

He draped the scarf over a white sheepskin saddle that the monarch also loved, so he “made sure Emma had that on as well”.

Head groom Terry Pendry was ‘honoured’ Emma could say goodbye the Queen at her funeral (Credit: ITV)

Pony had ‘sixth sense’ about Queen’s death

Perhaps the most heartbreaking confession, though, details Emma’s “sixth sense” over the Queen’s passing.

I think she had a sixth sense that Her Majesty wouldn’t be riding her any more.

Indeed, as the monarch’s coffin passed by Pendry and Emma, the pony lifted her hoof. It was an action that onlookers claimed was a moving tribute to her owner.

“I think she probably had some sort of sixth sense that Her Majesty wouldn’t be riding her any more. She did her proud by standing there so respectfully,” he said.

The last time the Queen rode Emma

He also detailed the last time that he went riding with the Queen and Emma.

Pendry said they went out two days before the Queen headed to Balmoral for her summer break.

He said it’s a “memory I shall never forget”.

He added that while she “may have been frail”, she was “still as sharp as anything”.

Pendry said he was “right by her side” and added there was “no indication that there was anything wrong with her”.

He concluded that it had been a “privilege to have been a loyal servant of the Queen”.

And he hopes to carry on his work for King Charles.

Read more: Hero pallbearers carried out one final touching act for the Queen away from the cameras

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.