Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been praised as she took part in a Zoom call with a group of youngsters.

Dialling in from Windsor Castle, the Queen joined “young leaders” who are supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for the call.

In it, she discussed their incredible work and honoured their dedication to teamwork.

Queen Elizabeth took part in a Zoom call with a group of youngsters (Credit: Splash News)

What did Queen Elizabeth say on the Zoom call?

The official Royal Family Instagram account posted a still of the smiling Queen on the call.

It also shared a video of part of the call, with the Queen wearing a blue floral dress for the occasion.

The post was captioned: “This week, The Queen joined young leaders supported by @queens_commonwealth_trust to discuss their remarkable work.

Read more: The Queen heads to the Corrie set during visit to Manchester

“Swipe to hear The Queen talk about the importance of teamwork in delivering vital work in the Commonwealth community.”

In the video, the Queen is seen chatting to the young leaders, thanking them for their time.

“The very interesting thing about listening to all of you is how much teamwork matters,” the monarch said.

“I think for the Commonwealth Trust it is obvious very, very important.

“Thank you for telling me all your experiences and the wonderful work you’re doing.

“I’m very grateful. So thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

What did royal fans say about Queen Elizabeth’s Zoom call?

“The Queen is as bright as a button for her age,” said one.

“The Queen looks beautiful! Hard to believe she is 95,” echoed another.

“Love her smile,” said a third.

“SOOO cute!” another added.

Read more: The real reason the Queen’s smiling again after Prince Philip’s death

“She’s so adorable,” said another.

“The hardest working woman ever!! Long Live the Queen!!!” another declared.

“How robust and well Queen looks, and is obviously engaged in her activities wholeheartedly,” another commented.

‘CanI FaceTime her soon please?’

However, others had a more pressing question for the monarch.

“I love the Queen,” said one. “Can I FaceTime her soon please?”

Another pleaded: “Wish I could talk to Queen Elizabeth,” adding the sad face emoji.

“Zooming with Her Majesty does it get any better?!” another asked.

Afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace, perhaps…?!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.