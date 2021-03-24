Queen Elizabeth II has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, following the birth of Zara Tindall’s third child.

The 94-year-old monarch’s second-eldest grandchild welcomed a baby boy this week with husband Mike Tindall.

Who are the Queen’s grandchildren and their kids, and how old are they? Read on to find out more.

The Queen has eight grandchildren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren?

The Queen’s oldest grandchildren are Peter Phillips, 43, and Zara Tindall, 39. Their parents are Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips.

Next are Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, offspring of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

There are also Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s children, Princess Beatrice, 32, and Princess Eugenie, 31.

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also have two children.

They are Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13.

Prince Edward, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and the Countess of Wessex (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

Who are the Queen’s great-grandchildren?

The Queen also has a number of great-grandchildren.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly have two children, Savannah, 10, and Isla, eight.

There are also Prince William’s three children with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Across the Atlantic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one child – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

And the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, so the Queen will be getting her 11th great-grandchild this year.

Elsewhere, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, a son, in February. His name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie became a new mum in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara Tindall welcomes third child with husband Mike

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara and Mike Tindall have three children – daughter Mia, 7, and Lena, 2, and their newborn son, Lucas Philip Tindall.

Zara gave birth to son Lucas over the weekend (Sunday, March 21) – on the family’s bathroom floor!

Speaking on his podcast, Mike announced the happy news and also revealed how their daughters, Mia and Lena, reacted to the new arrival.

Explaining what happened to The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y listeners, Mike said his daughters weren’t at home when Zara gave birth to Lucas.

He said: “They didn’t get told and Mia’s quite on it and she was like, ‘Why are we not going home for tea?’

“When she got home, she was over the moon. Both of them were. Problem is, Lena is like, ‘My baby’. She tries to pick him up.”

Mike also praised Zara and called her a “warrior” for safely giving birth when they weren’t able to make it to the hospital.

Zara and Mike Tindall married in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike said on the podcast: “[The baby] arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

The former rugby ace said Zara’s pal Dolly recognised that they didn’t have enough time to get to a hospital.

“It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” Mike said

“Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up and got there just as we had assumed the [position].”

