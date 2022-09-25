Entry will cost £28.50 for adults on Saturdays and £26.50 on other weekdays.

The reopening of the chapel comes 10 days after the Queen was laid to rest with Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Royal family latest: Harry to make a return?

Meanwhile, the royal family is currently in a period of transition.

Tina Brown, who is the author of The Palace Papers, has claimed that Prince Harry could be set to play an integral role.

This is in spite of Harry and Meghan Markle quitting as working royals over two years ago.

Tina said on Lorraine earlier this month (September): “I do think the royal family needs them (the Sussexes).”

She added: “And Kate does not want to be spending her time travelling the world. She’s a mother with three children. As the Sussexes are. They have to somehow divvy this stuff up. Harry has a big role to play if he wants to come in and do it.”

“The question is of course whether Meghan wants to because she absolutely hated every bit of it.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is reported to be considering holding his forthcoming coronation on June 2, 2023.

However, it’s thought that the King will make sure the budget stays strict.

One royal source told the Mirror that Charles understands that Brits are currently going through an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

The insider explained: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

Meanwhile, will you be visiting the Queen's final resting place over the coming weeks?