The death of Queen Elizabeth means an array of royal title changes will now be happening.

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday (September 8) at Balmoral, with Charles and Princess Anne by her side.

Following her death, news broke that Charles will now be officially known as King Charles III.

His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

The Queen died this week (Credit: Splash News)

What does death of Queen Elizabeth mean for royal family’s titles?

Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, is now heir to the throne and William’s son, Prince George, is second in line.

It had been assumed that Charles will be known as King Charles III, after Liz Truss announced the name during her tribute to the Queen.

Things have also changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Charles will choose whether or not to make William the Prince of Wales.

Prince William became the Duke of Cambridge following his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

However, he will now hold the title of Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

As a result, this means William will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which comes with an income estimated to be around £20 million per year.

Meanwhile, Kate will be known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Should William be handed the title of Prince of Wales, Kate will then be known as the Princess of Wales by default.

Of course, it was a title last held by the late Princess Diana.

Duke of Edinburgh title

Elsewhere, when Prince Philip died, his title, Duke of Edinburgh, was passed on to Charles.

The title could be recreated for Prince Edward, who is currently giving out the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

However, with Charles now King, the monarch could pass on the title to another royal.

“The title could be recreated for Prince Edward, who is currently giving out the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and took on a lot of Prince Philip’s charities,” Carolyn Harris, author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting,” told Page Six.

“But that will be up to Charles to decide whether he wants to recreate the title for his youngest brother.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children could get new titles (Credit: Splash News)

What will happen to Harry and Meghan and their kids’ titles following the Queen’s death?

Harry and Meghan’s children could also be in for a change.

The ascension of Charles does mean that their kids could use the styling Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Under protocols established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title HRH and prince or princess.

However, this may not be the case for Meghan and Harry’s youngsters.

Firstly, it’s unclear if Meghan and Harry will accept the titles. Secondly, according to reports before the Queen’s death, Charles hopes to rule over a “slimmed down” monarchy.

Last year, it was claimed that once Charles took to power only heirs to the throne and their immediate families would receive full titles and financial and police support funded by taxpayers.

To prevent Archie and Lilibet from becoming Prince and Princess, the King would have to issue a Letters Patent amending their right to the title.

As non-working royals, Harry and Meghan’s titles will remain the same.

Tributes pour in following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen died “peacefully” at her Balmoral Estate yesterday afternoon.

She was the nation’s longest-serving monarch, enjoying 70 years on the throne.

Since her death was announced, tributes have poured in, with many royalists heading to Buckingham Palace to lay flowers.

Read more: Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace following Queen’s death

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.