The Queen in a crown and a smartphone
Death of Queen Elizabeth: Every single high street brand’s inappropriate tribute to the monarch

By Nancy Brown

The death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted an outpouring of grief across the world.

While some have lined the streets and laid floral tributes at royal palaces, others have taken to Twitter to share their condolences.

Some of Britain’s biggest retailers have also shared tributes – some with more success than others, it has to be said.

John Lewis, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and other big supermarkets have turned logos black and offered their condolences.

However, Brits have reacted to some of the more unusual tweets – including a very “on brand” message, seemingly from Thomas Cook and one from sex toy brand Ann Summers that was branded “very disrespectful”.

The Queen in black in a car
Tributes have been paid following the death of Queen Elizabeth (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Queen Elizabeth: Brands pay tribute on Twitter

Thomas Cook was seemingly among those posting tributes to the Queen.

The travel brand did come under fire for the wording of a tribute attributed to them.

Alongside a picture of the Queen smiling, it reportedly posted the words: “Safe travels, Ma’am.”

In screenshots shared to Twitter by many tweeters, the tribute also included a yellow heart – which is similar to the one that features in its logo.

“[Bleep]ing hell,” declared one. “There’s no way.”

“There’s a time to be on brand and a time not to be,” said another.

It appears the message was posted – and subsequently deleted – on Facebook.

“Unsurprisingly it’s been deleted,” said another.

‘No class’

Playmobil also got in on the action, with some branding the tribute “grotesque”.

It featured a Playmobil figure of the Queen holding a handbag and waving.

“No class,” said one tweeter.

“Unreal. Zero respect,” said another.

Cash Converters was mocked for its tweet, with sarcastic Brits saying it was “very heartfelt”.

I cannot believe how deeply inappropriate some of the business and brand posts are regarding the Queen. Some people need sacking or sent back to comms school.

Another added: “How do they know that every single person associated with them feels that way? Did they call and ask?”

‘Very disrespectful – please delete’

Saucy lingerie brand Ann Summers also paid tribute to the Queen.

Yes, really.

One follower declared: “She’s not having a nap, she’s dead! I expect more from Ann Summers, the tone is all wrong.”

“As you’re not listed as being the Royal Warrant holder for the supply of sex toys to the Royal Family this is very disrespectful, please delete,” urged another.

The fact the brand’s tribute to the Queen featured on its website homepage above a picture of lingerie-clad models also irked some royalists.

Screenshot of the Ann Summers website
The Ann Summers website homepage featured a tribute to the Queen (Credit: Ann Summers)

Pizza restaurants also tweeted their tributes.

Pizza Express in particular, for obvious reasons, particularly came under fire in the hidden comment section.

One Brit was convinced they knew the reasons behind the high street brands’ tweets.

They said: “At this point, I’m convinced that brands are purposefully posting weird and slightly inappropriate tributes to the Queen in the hopes of people making fun of them or getting angry, because it boosts engagement.”

Another added: “I cannot believe how deeply inappropriate some of the business and brand posts are regarding the Queen. Some people need sacking or sent back to comms school.”

