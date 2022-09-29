The death certificate of Queen Elizabeth was released today (September 29), confirming Her Majesty’s cause of death.

It’s stated that the monarch died at Balmoral Castle of “old age”.

Her time of death was also printed on the certificate, which royal editor Chris Ship shared to Twitter.

The death certificate of Queen Elizabeth has revealed her exact time of death (Credit: Splash News)

Death certificate of Queen Elizabeth released

The death certificate revealed that the Queen had died at Balmoral Castle at 3.10pm on September 8.

The National Records of Scotland published the Queen’s entry in the Register of Deaths.

The document has been signed by Princess Anne – the Queen’s daughter.

The Queen’s death was then announced later that day, at 6.30pm.

Day of the Queen’s death: A timeline

The first indications that something was seriously wrong with the monarch came just after 12.30pm on September 8.

A statement from Buckingham Palace was released expressing “concern” for her health.

It said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

The next official statement the public received was confirming her death, at 6.30pm.

However, with the time of the monarch’s passing now officially revealed, which members of the royal family made it to Balmoral in time to say goodbye?

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle (Credit: Sky)

What time did the royal family get to Balmoral?

Just before 1pm on the day of her passing, Charles and Camilla travelled to Balmoral.

Princess Anne was already at Balmoral.

And it has since been revealed that both Charles and Anne were at their mother’s side as she “peacefully” passed away.

At 1.15pm, it was revealed that William was travelling to Scotland to be with his grandmother.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were on their way at around 1.35pm, it was reported.

At 1.55pm, a spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed that he too was on the way to Balmoral.

However, it doesn’t appear as if the Queen’s two youngest children or her grandchildren made it to her bedside before she passed away.

When did William and Harry arrive?

At around 4pm, Princes William, Andrew and Edward arrived at Aberdeen airport after flying by private jet.

Along with Sophie, they travelled in a car driven by Prince William to Balmoral.

At just after 5pm, the car carrying the royals, all of whom looked very sad, arrived at the gates of Balmoral.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, chartered his own plane to Scotland.

By the time he had landed at Aberdeen airport and made his way by road to Balmoral, it was almost 8pm.

Who made it in time before the Queen died?

As a result, neither Harry or William made it in time to say goodbye to their beloved grandmother.

Andrew, Edward and Sophie were also sadly too late to say their goodbyes.

Princess Anne and Charles were by her side as she passed away.

Read more: Mike Tindall admits on podcast he has ‘loads of regrets’ over the Queen’s death

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.