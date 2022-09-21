Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state showed an outpouring of grief for the monarch.

However, one man made headlines around the world after reportedly making a “grab for the coffin” after waiting for hours in the queue.

Muhammad Khan was arrested after allegedly trying to lift the Royal Standard off the late monarch’s coffin.

Now a court has heard the heartbreaking reason why he did it.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth was lying in state at Westminster Hall when the alleged ‘grab’ happened (Credit: YouTube)

Reason man ‘grabbed at coffin’ of Queen Elizabeth ‘revealed’

Khan appeared Westminster Magistrates’ Court this week charged with two breaches of the Public Order Act.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said he had queued for hours to file past Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

However, once inside, Staton said “he was then seen by officers, who were present, to approach the coffin”.

The prosecutor went on to claim: “He stepped off the carpet in the direction of the catafalque, then grabbed hold of the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin with both of his hands.”

Khan has explained the reasons he acted in this way, it’s reported.

He is said to have expressed the theory that the Queen is not really dead and he approached the coffin to “check for himself” that she was.

‘He thinks the Queen is not dead’

It’s also been claimed that he is suffering from “delusions”.

According to the prosecution: “He did say he planned to write to the royal family and if they did not reply he planned to go to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral to try to speak to the Queen.”

He is delusional still and thinks the Queen is not dead.

Doctors have now declared that Khan unfit to participate in the trial due to his mental health

Judge Michael Snow said: “He is delusional still and thinks the Queen is not dead.”

The judge added that he “thinks King Charles has something to do with it”.

He added that Khan “may go to Windsor Castle to pay his respects but also because he still thinks she is alive”.

Khan is now out on the bail on the condition he stays in a mental health hospital until his next court date.

He is next due in court on October 18.

The Queen was lying in state before her funeral, which took place on Monday (Credit: Sky News)

How ‘grab for coffin’ unfolded

The incident came after King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward performed the second Vigil of the Princes.

The King and his siblings stood guard over the Queen’s coffin for 15 minutes, as they did earlier in the week in Edinburgh.

However, within hours, the moving ceremony was overshadowed by the disruption which left some mourners “upset”.

Reports claim the man was wrestled to the ground by police as more officers rushed to assist.

And livestream coverage of the lying in state was cut for about a quarter of an hour.

