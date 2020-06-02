The Queen's Coronation anniversary marked by set of stunning pictures

The Queen's 67th anniversary of the Coronation has been marked by The Royal Family's official Instagram and Twitter accounts sharing a stunning set of pictures.

The Queen celebrates 67 years since her Coronation today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: The Queen triumphantly returns for a horse ride for the first time since lockdown

The account posted an official portrait of the Queen on her throne wearing her ceremonial gowns and crown.

What did the Royal Family say?

Writing alongside the image, a description of the day reads: "Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on 2 June, 1953 in Westminster Abbey.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Tyler Perry's '£7k a day' security team

"Whilst an occasion for celebration, The Queen’s Coronation was a solemn, religious ceremony that lasted almost three hours.‬ ‪The service has remained essentially the same for over 1,000 years."

#DYK The Queen wore three crowns on #CoronationDay 👑 The George IV State Diadem - the crown depicted on stamps. 👑 The St. Edward's Crown, made in 1661, was used to crown The Queen. 👑 The Imperial State Crown. Explore more facts about the Coronation ➡️https://t.co/gX0xmxM0P3 pic.twitter.com/9xJYlqBj2e — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2020

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly set to sue Tatler over 'cruel' article

Longest-reigning monarch in British history

The Queen, 94, is the longest-reigning monarch in British history and came to the throne aged just 25 after her father King George VI’s death on February 6, 1952.

However, The Queen didn't have her official Coronation until more than a year later with a spectacular coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Television broadcast its first ever Coronation millions around the world tuned in to watch it.

Behind the scenes

As well as posting the stunning official shot of the Queen on her Coronation day, the Royal Family's Instagram account shared several behind the scenes images on their stories.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

The Queen traveled to the ceremony in the gold state coach pulled by eight grey horses.

British designer Normal Hartnell created the white satin dress which featured emblems of the UK and Commonwealth in gold and silver.

The Queen also wore a specially made Robe of State which she still wears to this day for State openings of Parliament.

Whilst an occasion for celebration, The Queen’s Coronation was a solemn, religious ceremony @wabbey that lasted almost three hours. The service has remained essentially the same for over 1,000 years. Find out more about the Coronation Service ➡️https://t.co/plRSlzcemC pic.twitter.com/D5aSBOg662 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2020

Read more: The surprisingly strict diet of the Queen revealed

A staggering 27 million people watched the event on television while 8,251 people lined the streets to watch the procession.

Whilst an occasion for celebration, The Queen’s Coronation was a solemn, religious ceremony @wabbey that lasted almost three hours. The service has remained essentially the same for over 1,000 years. Find out more about the Coronation Service ➡️https://t.co/plRSlzcemC pic.twitter.com/D5aSBOg662 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2020

The procession of 250 people included prime ministers from across the Commonwealth and church leaders.

After the ceremony, the Queen along with the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet crowds assembled outside.

Over on Twitter, the Royal family also shared a selection of images showing what happened inside the ceremony itself.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.