Queen Consort Camilla ‘to keep Wiltshire home as an escape from royal life’

Queen Consort Camilla will continue using her private home in Wiltshire despite her husband becoming King Charles, a newspaper claims.

According to the Telegraph, Camilla has no intention to sell country bolthole Ray Mill House, reportedly worth £850,000.

She reportedly returned to her country estate last week when she and the King spent a day at their homes amid appearances across the country following the death of the Queen.

However, the newspaper claims Camilla intends to retain her home to give her “an escape from royal life”.

Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly retain her Ray Mill House home (Credit: ITV Hub)

King Charles’ properties

King Charles now has the use of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and Hillsborough Castle outside Belfast.

Other royal residences, such as St James’ Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House belong to him in his capacity as monarch.

And he has also inherited the Balmoral and Sandringham estates, which were privately owned by his mother.

And as well as Highgrove in Gloucestershire, the King already owned Welsh cottage Llwynywermod in the Brecon Beacons. He also reportedly owns property in Romania.

Ray Mill House is located a short distance from Highgrove. But the Telegraph claims the Queen Consort wishes to hold on to her home to ensure she has a true getaway from it all.

Queen Consort Camilla looks on as King Charles is proclaimed monarch (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Queen Consort Camilla and her country home

Camilla bought the six bedroom property – said to include acres of gardens, stables and an outdoor swimming pool – following her divorce from her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

It is believed she values the degree of privacy it offers her.

An unnamed source told the Telegraph: “If you consider that Highgrove is the most relaxed of the King’s residences, even there you are always surrounded by a team of private staff including a chef, a butler and police on every corner, so there is no true private time.

Camilla understands the meaning of shutting your front door and having a place to yourself.

“The King has grown up with that all of his life, so it’s not such a burden for him to exist in that observed world. But the Queen Consort has spent most of her life as a private citizen. So she understands the meaning of shutting your front door and having a place to yourself.

Camilla reportedly bought Ray Mill House following the divorce from her first husband (Credit: ITV Hub)

“Ray Mill is the only place where she can literally and metaphorically kick off her shoes and spend time with family and friends in a really informal setting.”

Additionally, the Telegraph indicates staff privately accept there are practical reasons for Camilla to keep her own private home.

The report suggests it will be somewhere for her to live without complications if she outlives him.

A representative for Camilla declined to comment on the Telegraph’s story.

Read more: Meghan and Harry’s ‘ridiculous’ plan to heal rift left Camilla ’spluttering into her tea’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.