Queen Consort, Camilla, could be about to scrap an ancient, royal traition that was close to the Queen‘s heart, according to reports.

The 75-year-old is reportedly set to make some major changes in a bid to help “modernise” the monarchy now Charles is King.

Camilla could be set to make changes, reports claim (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Consort Camilla to make changes?

At Monday’s funeral for the Queen, Her Majesty’s ladies-in-waiting were present to pay their final respects to her.

Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty’s ladies-in-waiting had become close friends of the monarch.

Their roles under the monarch included picking out her outfit and keeping her diary in order.

Following the Queen’s passing, a couple of her ladies-in-waiting are expected to retire.

This is apparently because they are well into their 80s. However, their dedication to the monarch saw them stay with her until the very end.

However, with Camilla now Queen Consort, it’s predicted that she will choose to do away with the role of ladies-in-waiting completely.

This is reportedly as part of a bid to help modernise the monarchy as it enters a new era.

Will Camilla get rid of the ladies-in-waiting role? (Credit: BBC)

Queen Consort Camilla to do away with ladies-in-waiting?

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, has predicted that the role of lady-in-waiting could become redunant now Camilla is Queen Consort.

She spoke to the Express about what she expects to happen.

“There are some positions that may no longer be filled,” she said.

“You wonder if the women, especially Queen Camilla, will use ladies-in-waiting as the Queen did. She’s never had, even as the Duchess of Cornwall, an official lady-in-waiting.”

Koenig then went on to mention Camilla’s former secretary, Angela MacManus.

She explained that MacManus did what a lady-in-waiting usually does, but was never actually named a lady-in-waiting.

According to reports, between 1953 and 2017, the Queen appointed nine ladies-in-waitng.

The Queen reportedly had nine ladies-in-waiting over the course of her reign (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ancient royal traiditon to come to an end?

Koenig then went on to explain that the ladies-in-waiting were mostly women from aristocratic families.

She also said that when Mistress of the Robes, Fortune FitzRoy, Dowager Duchess of Grafton passed away, the Queen never replaced her.

Koenig then asked whether ladies-in-waiting are even needed anymore. She said that some roles have been around for 600 years, so could they be symbolic now?

Koenig added that ladies-in-waiting would also send out response letters on behalf of the Queen. However, now Camilla doesn’t look likely to appoint any, the correspondance office could take over that role permanently.

“I think it’s something that will be pushed aside. It is a position that I don’t think will be revived in this reign. The royal women don’t have someone waiting on them, they have someone who assists them. I think that’s the move,” she said.

ED! has contacted representitives for the Queen Consort for comment.

