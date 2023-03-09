Queen Consort Camilla ‘dealt fresh heartache following sad family death’

The Queen Consort, Camilla is said to be “devastated” following a family member reportedly passing away.

The 75-year-old has suffered fresh heartache after learning her brother-in-law has died aged 82, according to reports.

Camilla has been left ‘devastated’ after a family member died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Camilla heartbreak

Businessman Simon Elliot was married to Camilla’s younger sister Annabel for 50 years.

Camila reportedly had a close relationship with Simon, who married her sister Annabel in 1972.

So much so that interior designer Annabel and land owner Simon joined Camilla and Charles on their honeymoon at Balmoral in 2005.

Simon was also a guest at the late Queen’s funeral back in September.

He and Annabel had three children, daughters Catherine and Alice as well as a son Mark, who was a co-chairman of the Conservative party.

Annabel is a high-profile interior designer who has kitted out dozens of royal families’ homes all over the world.

Camilla’s sister was married to Simon for 50 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen Consort’s family ‘devastated’

According to The Sun, Simon died several days ago and his funeral is expected to take place later this month in Stourpaine, Dorset.

Sources close to the family say Simon was “beyond courageous in his last few months”.

They added: “His family and friends are devastated to lose a man whose middle name was loyalty. He was a fount of common sense and wisdom and it is a great sadness that he has gone so early.”

Camilla is expected to visit France and Germany later this month – but it is unclear if she will still go ahead with the visit.

ED! has contacted reps for the Queen Consort for comment.

Camilla’s cousin and brother

Camilla’s heartache comes just months after her cousin was found dead aged 59 at the Durrant Hotel in London.

Charles Villiers was found dead in August last year at the hotel based in the Marylebone area of London.

It was reported he had sadly taken his own life.

Camilla also suffered heartbreak in 2014, when she lost her brother Mark Shand. He suddenly suffered a fall while on a night out in New York City.

Charles’ Coronation is fast approaching (Credit: BBC)

King Charles’ coronation

The news comes just two months before King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The historic event is fast approaching, however, although it is expected to be similar to the Queen’s coronation in 1953, there are expected to be some significant differences.

Charles‘ “modernised” Coronation is expected to be a “reflection” of the monarchy’s role in today’s society.

However, it will also be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

Whilst the Queen’s coronation ceremony was four hours long, Charles’ has reportedly been cut down to an hour.

There will also be just 2,000 guests – rather than the 8,000 present at the Queen’s.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. It’s expected to be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry,” according to the Palace.

Read more: Happy Valley fans rejoice over Queen Consort Camilla’s confession as she meets Sarah Lancashire

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.