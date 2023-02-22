Queen Consort Camilla smiling in dark green outfit
Queen Consort Camilla cancels another visit as Palace issues health update

The Queen Consort has a planned reception on Thursday

Queen Consort Camilla has made an “excellent recovery” from Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has said today.

Camilla was forced to cancel royal engagements last week due to testing positive for the virus.

Although she’s recovering well, the Queen Consort has still cancelled a visit today (February 22).

Queen Consort Camilla smiling in green outfit
The Queen Consort has recovered well from Covid, the Palace said (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla pulled out of a visit to The Felix Project as King Charles made a solo trip.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness.

“However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement.

“His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.”

Queen Consort Camilla looking on in purple outfit
Camilla tested positive for Covid last week (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Last week, Camilla cancelled visits to Milton Keynes, Birmingham, and Telford.

She also rescheduled a literary reception, which will now take place on Thursday.

Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness.

Following the latest news, royal fans rallied around Camilla on Twitter.

One person said: “Speedy recovery @RoyalFamily Queen Consort.”

Another wrote: “Wishing speedy recovery.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla walking in royal engagement
King Charles has made solo visits recently while Camilla recovers (Credit: Cover Images)

Someone else added: “Wishing Queen Camilla a speedy & full recovery, health comes first.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace first confirmed the Queen Consort had pulled out of planned engagements due to suffering from a “seasonal illness”.

However, later in the day, they confirmed she had tested positive for Covid.

On February 16, the King made a solo visit to Milton Keynes where he was met with protestors.

As the King arrived, protestors in the crowd were holding up signs which read “not my King”.

King Charles protestors

Many royal fans were quick to slam the protestors with one person saying: “Well Charles is their King… if they are British then Britain has a King. Long live The King.”

Read more: Royal family news: ‘Inevitable’ change sparks fears as expert admits ‘it would be a pity’

Another added: “That is so immature. Happy to see most greeted the King.”

