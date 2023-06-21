5 things Camilla has got wrong since becoming Queen – from that title change to her frightful fashion faux pas

She was only crowned little over six weeks ago, but already it appears to me that Queen Camilla has suffered a handful of missteps.

Originally intended to be Queen Consort to her husband, King Charles, the Consort part of her name went out the window when the invite to their coronation starting landing on doormats.

It was the first we knew of Charles’ intentions to change her title when he slipped that little beauty subtly in, surrounded by gold gilt and pretty flowers. And now the royal family’s website has been updated to reflect this change.

Whether you like her or not, there’s no denying that some of her actions since May 6 have been controversial. Here, I cordially invite you to hear me out, before landing in my DMs with your complaints…

1 Queen Camilla should have never defied Queen Elizabeth

Before her death in September 2022, the (real) Queen made it pretty clear how she would like the monarchy to continue. Although they were clearly under no obligation to honour her final wishes, I was among the many who really thought Charles and Camilla would.

The late Queen Elizabeth II said: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The then-sovereign wanted Camilla to be Queen Consort, not Queen. So why did she decide it was okay to change her title, put it on the invite, then be crowned with it on May 6? For me, it was the first red flag of her reign.

Queen Elizabeth wanted Camilla to become Queen Consort (Credit: Splash News)

2 Fashion faux pas – and a ‘jibe’ at Meghan?

Whether she planned it or not, there’s something pretty significant about Camilla wearing Dior on the first day of Royal Ascot.

In case you missed it, headlines have been raging over the past couple of days about the fashion brand reportedly turning down an offer to work with Meghan Markle. So is it a coincidence that Camilla slipped into the brand this week? Hmmmm… This member of the jury’s out on that one!

There’s no love lost between Meghan, Prince Harry and Camilla. The Duke of Sussex even said in his book, Spare, that he begged his dad not to marry her. He even said he feared she would be a “wicked stepmother”. So could this been seen as a subtle revenge-like dig at the couple?

I’ll let you make your own minds up…

Regardless, her fashion choices since becoming Queen have been questionable, with another faux pas happening at her Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace earlier this month. Camilla chose a royal blue jumpsuit with ultra wide-leg trousers. On paper, it sounds alright. But with her strides flapping in the wind, the outfit – designed by Anna Valentine – certainly didn’t win my heart!

The wide-leg jumpsuit was a very bold look (Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

3 She feels she’s entitled to her seniority within the family

Camilla looks pretty at home on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to her loyal subjects. And I’m not the only one who feels that way. One body language expert gave their take on her behaviour after the coronation. And he reckons that Camilla feels she’s “earned the right” to be where she is today.

Darren Stanton said: “She now feels she has earned the right to be a senior member of the family.”

Doubtless he meant it as a good thing. But I don’t think she comes across that graciously on some of her royal engagements. When have you ever seen her coo over a baby, or pose for selfies with assembled crowds? It’ll take a lot (for me, at least), but I think she could learn a thing or two from Princess Kate if she really wants the nation to warm to her…

4 She’s a bit of a nag

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good old nag. In fact, my hubby says it’s my superpower. And, while I’m all for it behind closed doors, I do think Camilla could give it a miss with the King when they’re out in public.

She chastised him over the weekend at Trooping the Colour not once but twice. Surely the guy could be given a bit of a break on his first official birthday?

Camilla has been spotted giving Charles a bit of an ear-bashing (Credit: Cover Images)

5 Even Charles finds Queen Camilla ‘disrespectful’ (allegedly!)

According to one expert speaking to OK! , Charles is “sick and tired of people questioning his decisions”. And it’s suggested that one of these people is his wife. The insider alleged that Camilla couldn’t understand why Prince Harry was invited to the coronation after his comments about her in Spare.

“Charles finds her behaviour disruptive and disrespectful,” the source alleged. “Camilla agrees with Prince William. This was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom – sending the clear message their traitorous poison won’t be tolerated. She believes Charles’ decision has weakened their popularity.” **

I do think Charles should take some responsibility for any weakening of their popularity. However, I don’t thin it had anything to do with Prince Harry coming to the coronation.

I think any popularity slide came on May 6 when Charles defied his late mother’s wishes, knocked Consort off his wife’s title and angered a lot of royalists in the process.

But did Camilla really need to accept it? It’s her title – and I think the final responsibility lands with her.

** ED! has asked Buckingham Palace for comment on this point.

