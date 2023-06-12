Queen Camilla leaves guests feeling ‘awkward’ as she breaks protocol: ‘There needs to be a decision on this’

Queen Camilla attended the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival yesterday (June 11), but claims have been made that she left guests feeling “awkward” amid a “chaotic” break of protocol.

Camilla greeted some famous friends which she arrived at the event, including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joanna Lumley and Gyles Brandreth, who all proceeded to curtsey and bow to the Queen.

But Camilla broke protocol because, as she knows the trio well, she appeared to kiss them very quickly on the cheek and halted their curtsies.

Camilla left guests feeling ‘awkward’, according to one expert (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla ‘needs to make decision’ after Reading Room event

After Camilla was officially crowned Queen during the coronation this May, new protocols are expected alongside her new title. But body language expert Judi James explained the alleged “awkwardness” behind Camilla’s protocol break to The Express.

Judi explained: “Greeting rituals, especially royal ones, need an element of etiquette rules about them to avoid this kind of awkwardness.” She added that perhaps Camilla wants to keep her relations “the same” with these friends. But she added: “Now she is Queen there needs to be a proper decision about whether the rituals get an upgrade or not.”

The body language expert also added that it appears Camilla wants to keep interactions with friends the same as before she was Queen. She added Camilla seems to want to continue “‘closeness grading’ rituals”, where some people get a kiss on the cheek but some people get a handshake.

But Judi explained this could cause issues, as it will leave guests feeling “awkward” and “alienate” people not in her “inner circle”. The body language expert also remarked that Judi Dench appeared to ask Gyles Bradeth about a “high five”, where she could be referencing the “confusing” royal protocol.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will have another coronation celebration in Scotland (Credit: Cover Images)

Another coronation celebration is on the way

In other Queen Camilla news, she will join King Charles in another coronation celebration alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate. The King and Queen will embark on a week-long visit to Scotland to mark their second coronation celebration. On Wednesday, July 5, King Charles will receive the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Prince William and Princess Kate will also attend the events in Scotland, which will feature a people’s procession on the Royal Mile.

In a statement, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the coronation. A people’s procession, a royal procession, a national service of thanksgiving and a gun salute will take place in Edinburgh.”

The statement concluded: “Representatives from many different communities and organisations in Scotland will take part in these historic events.”

