Queen Camilla’s ‘heartache’ and ‘devastation’ which she ‘never fully got over’

Queen Camilla suffered ‘heartache and devastation’ that she has “never fully got over”, a former royal butler has claimed.

Speaking ahead of her 76th birthday, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold has opened up about the life of Queen Camilla in an interview with Spin Genie.

Grant was the butler for the now King Charles III and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011.

Queen Camilla will be celebrating her 76th birthday on Monday, July 17 (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla’s heartache

Opening up in the interview, Grant revealed that Queen Camilla never got over the loss of her mother Rosalind Shand, who died at the age of 72 in 1994. In addition, Camilla’s father Bruce Shand died at the age of 89 in 2006.

I don’t think she’s ever fully got over losing her mother.

He said: “Camilla has had a lot of heartache following the death of her mother. Well, she is now past that point of turning 72, but I’m sure up until turning 72, it was a worry in her mind. It probably will always be at the back of her mind.”

“I know she was very close to her mother and her father, I knew them very well.” Grant added: “I don’t think she’s ever fully got over losing her mother. It really devastated her. When I look at her, I still see the same lady I met 20 years ago. I haven’t seen her age at all.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles’s former butler has claimed she never got over the death of her mother (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla’s sense of humour

Grant also spoke about Queen Camilla‘s sense of humour while he worked for her. Furthermore, the former butler revealed that she would always know about the practical jokes that were played on him.

“She’s got a really nice and down-to-earth personality,” Grant said. “She’s also got a really good sense of humour. I remember when practical jokes used to get played on me and she would always be in the know about them.

“She would not say she was involved in them, but she would know about them. She’s a practical joker, but she’s got a caring side.”

A royal butler gushed over Camilla’s sense of humour (Credit: Cover Images)

He added: “If ever you looked upset, she would want to know what was wrong – and wanted to know how to fix it.

“She cared a lot about you. You could talk to her about things, which was really nice. She is very approachable, upfront and hands-on. She’s also someone who would want to do everything herself. She would often start doing things and if I said, ‘Let me do that,’ she would allow me to maybe give her a hand.”

Queen Camilla will be turning 76 on Monday 17 July. Furthermore, it’s fair to say royal birthday wishes and celebrations can be expected.

Read more: Camilla left royal butler ‘in tears’ over heartbreaking gesture at Clarence House

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know