Queen ‘set to broadcast coronavirus message to nation from Windsor Castle amid crisis’

The Queen is reportedly set to broadcast a message from Windsor Castle about the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Her Majesty, 93, moved to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace along with her husband Prince Philip, 98, as they self-isolate.

According to reports, the Queen will deliver a televised message to the public in what will be only her fourth national address.

Other than her annual Christmas Day message, the Queen has only addressed the nation on a few occasions.

Back in 2002, she delivered a message following the death of the Queen Mother.

The Queen also spoke to the nation in 1997 after the death of Princess Diana. She also spoke out in 1991 during the Gulf War.

Last week, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh moved to Windsor Castle.

The Monarch and Philip also released a statement amid the crisis.

It read: "We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge."

The Queen said the nation can be "assured" that her family will "stand ready to part out part".

On Friday, March 20, the government announced that that all pubs, restaurants and gyms would close with immediate effect to try and minimise social gatherings.

At the time of writing, the UK death toll stands at 289 with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.

