Monday 23rd March 2020
Royals

Queen ‘set to broadcast coronavirus message to nation from Windsor Castle amid crisis’

The broadcast will be from Windsor Castle, it's been said

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
The Queen is reportedly set to broadcast a message from Windsor Castle about the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Her Majesty, 93, moved to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace along with her husband Prince Philip, 98, as they self-isolate.

According to reports, the Queen will deliver a televised message to the public in what will be only her fourth national address.

The Queen is reportedly set to broadcast a message about the coronavirus crisis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other than her annual Christmas Day message, the Queen has only addressed the nation on a few occasions.

Back in 2002, she delivered a message following the death of the Queen Mother.

The Queen also spoke to the nation in 1997 after the death of Princess Diana. She also spoke out in 1991 during the Gulf War.

Last week, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh moved to Windsor Castle.

The Monarch and Philip also released a statement amid the crisis.

The Queen and Prince Philip have moved to Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: "We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.

We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge."

The Queen said the nation can be "assured" that her family will "stand ready to part out part".

A MESSAGE FROM HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN . As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R

On Friday, March 20, the government announced that that all pubs, restaurants and gyms would close with immediate effect to try and minimise social gatherings.

At the time of writing, the UK death toll stands at 289 with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.

