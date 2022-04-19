The Queen’s birthday is hurtling ever closer, with the monarch set to celebrate her 96th on Thursday, April 21.

But what do you get the woman who has everything?

Well, one royal expert has revealed a gift the Queen “would love” ahead of her birthday, as Her Majesty’s birthday wishlist is “revealed”.

The Queen’s birthday ‘wishlist’ has been revealed, should you wish to send a pressie (Credit: YouTube)

What does the Queen want for her birthday?

Back in 2019, it was revealed that the Queen received 72 items for her 93rd birthday.

Now Ian Lloyd, author of The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II, has revealed what Her Majesty would like for her 96th birthday.

The royal expert revealed that if the Queen had to choose anything, it would be something practical.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Lloyd said: “The Queen isn’t massively into presents, and the last thing she’d want is another piece of jewellery.”

Lloyd also revealed that handmade presents go down a treat with the Queen. Kate Middleton, for example, once made Her Majesty some chutney and found it on the dinner table the next day.

The Queen doesn’t want any more jewellery, according to a royal expert (Credit: YouTube)

Gift ideas for the Queen’s birthday

Lloyd then went on to reveal that the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, used to get Her Majesty “useful trinkets”.

Despite popular belief, Lloyd also revealed that the Queen “has no desire” for luxurious items.

He also said that despite being surrounded by vases and other ornaments, she doesn’t want any more of those either.

Discussing presents the Queen would be happy with, Lloyd said: “A whip around to donate to a Commonwealth charity, she’d love that.”

However, there is one gift that the royal expert claims the soon-to-be 96-year-old won’t want.

“It’s tricky when you get to your nineties, but the Queen would think flowers are a bloody waste!” he said.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan going to take part in the Jubilee celebrations? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Her Majesty offers Harry and Meghan an olive branch

The royal biographer’s revelations about the Queen’s birthday gifts come not soon after it was revealed that Her Majesty had met with Prince Harry and Meghan in secret last week.

It has been reported this week that Meghan and Harry travelled to the UK after the Invictus Games to speak with the Queen.

It is believed that the couple have been asked by the Queen to attend the Jubilee celebrations.

They reportedly won’t be taking part in any events in an official capacity. However, it is believed that they will be at events the Queen deems “family events”.

Cameron Walker, a royal expert, appeared on GB News today (Tuesday, April 19) to discuss the news.

“I think it’s a sign that the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are perhaps starting to make amends,” he said.

