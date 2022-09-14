A petition for a Queen Elizabeth II annual bank holiday has hit over 100,000 signatures following her death.

The campaign was launched on Change.org and has picked up pace quickly with Brits.

It calls for September 8, the day the Queen died, to be named an annual bank holiday in Her Majesty’s memory.

The petition says: “Queen Elizabeth II is our longest reigning Monarch, and arguably the Nations, and the World’s most popular ever Monarch.

“In the words of President Macron, ‘to you, she was your Queen, to us, she was THE Queen…The most constant symbol of Great Britain.’

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 (Credit: Splashnews)

“She was indeed an inspirational woman. Britain has fewer bank holidays than most European countries; France has 11 compared with our 8, Spain has 14.

“I believe we need a new public bank holiday to mark our greatest Sovereign’s lifetime; a Queen Elizabeth Day. A day for our Nation to come together and celebrate both the life of the Queen, and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family!”

At the time of writing, over 124,000 people have signed the petition, which means it will now be discussed in parliament at a later date.

Brits call for Queen Elizabeth bank holiday

One signee replied: “We shouldn’t forget what the Queen has done for the Country and the World.”

“She has united our kingdom and provided 70 years of stable enduring public service. As a nation we should never forget this,” said a second.

In addition, a third added: “She was a legacy. She deserves to be remembered each year on a special day.”

Meanwhile, the date of the Queen’s funeral, September 19, has been designated a bank holiday. It was announced to allow as many Brits as possible to pay their respects.

However, many are also expected to pay their respects beforehand as the Queen lies-in-state from today (September 14).

The Government has made arrangements for a queue from Westminster to stretch as far as Southwark Park in south-east London as thousands turn out to pay tribute.

The lying-in-state will take place until 6:30am on Monday, September 19.

The Queen’s State Funeral will then take place later that day.

Brits want a bank holiday to be named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: Splashnews)

William and Harry pay tribute

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry both recently paid tribute to their late grandmother in touching statements.

The Prince of Wales said: “On Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

Meanwhile, Harry said in his own statement: “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

Read more: William and Harry unite as they walk behind Queen’s coffin in procession

Are you planning on visiting the Queen before she is laid to rest? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.