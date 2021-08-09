The Queen looked incredible in bright pink as she attended her welcome ceremony at Balmoral Castle today (August 9).

The 95-year-old royal is set to spend her first summer at the Aberdeenshire estate without her husband, Prince Philip.

However, the monarch was all smiles as she marked the beginning of her Scottish break.

The Queen attended her welcome ceremony at Balmoral today (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen attends welcome ceremony in Balmoral

During the low-key ceremony, the Queen inspected a Guard of Honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

She was also joined by The Royal Regiment of Scotland’s Mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV.

The Queen, who arrived at her Scottish residence on 23 July, appeared delighted as she made her way through the ceremony.

But it was outfit that really caught the attention of royal fans.

Bringing a splash of colour to the event, her Majesty opted for a fuchsia tweed coat and a matching hat.

The 95-year-old paired the look with a pleated floral dress and black loafer shoes.

The stay marks the Queen’s first summer without Prince Philip (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, she completed the outfit with a Launer London handbag.

Naturally, fans rushed to social media to comment on her colourful outfit choice.

On Twitter, one said: “How beautiful does HM looks in that shade of pink!”

She looks like a ray of sunshine

Another added: “Lovely to see her back in Scotland, looking happy and relaxed. Beautiful outfit as usual and winning smile.”

A third gushed: “So happy to see her. She looks like a ray of sunshine.”

A fourth shared: “The Queen looks stunning. Hope she has a wonderful time in Scotland.”

The Queen’s first summer without Prince Philip

The stay marks her first summer holiday at her Scottish estate following the death of Prince Philip in April.

However, the Queen certainly won’t be alone.

It’s likely a number of royals will visit Balmoral over the summer, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex will also attend, while Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall usually visit over the summer months.

Meanwhile, it’s reported the Queen will host a barbecue event for her loved ones.

A source told The Sun: “The family barbecues are back on the agenda even without Philip there for the first time.”

