‘End of an era’ for the Queen this year at Royal Ascot as she breaks from royal tradition

It will be the “end of an era” for the Queen at Royal Ascot in June this year. That’s because she will reportedly break from royal tradition at the Berkshire race meeting in a few week’s time.

Aside from two occasions when she was pregnant, the Queen followed this particular Ascot routine every year from 1946.

However, the pandemic broke that run in 2020. And now it seems the monarch, 96, might not be able to return to her racing custom.

The Queen during her carriage journey at Ascot in 2011 alongside Prince Philip and Prince Andrew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen at Royal Ascot

The then-Princess Elizabeth joined her aunt Mary – the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary – in an open carriage for the event in 1946.

It was the first Royal Ascot since World War Two and was a signal to celebrate the return to normal life after the conflict.

And throughout her reign, the start of Royal Ascot has been indicated by the Queen’s arrival in a horse-drawn landau.

Other members of the royal family have frequently joined her for the journey from Windsor along the race track turf, too.

However, while the Queen only attended the final day of last year’s smaller event after arriving by car, it seems a similar plan will be in operation this year too.

The Queen pictured more recently in her carriage in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She will arrive by car’

According to the Mail, the Queen will not lead the Royal Procession for Ascot 2022.

She will reportedly make the short trip from her base in Windsor by car instead.

The Queen beams at Ascot in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the tabloid does claim the Queen intends to attend every day of the meeting, watching from the Royal Enclosure, unlike in 2021.

“It”s the end of an era,” an unnamed courtier apparently told the news outlet.

The Queen, seen her with late husband Prince Philip, will attend Ascot in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, it seems the issue is less with the Queen travelling in a carriage and more with a reported difficulty to get on board.

“Carriages are no longer possible for Her Majesty. It’s not the ride that’s the problem, but the steep steps that are needed to get into and down from the landau.”

Carriages are no longer possible for Her Majesty.

Earlier this month, the Queen missed out on the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in decades, sparking fears from observers.

But despite reported concerns about mobility issues, she has subsequently made appearances at her Platinum Jubilee celebration and at Paddington Station in London.

The source added: “The Queen hopes very much to attend Royal Ascot, each day if possible. She will arrive by car, though.”

