The Queen made no mention of grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during her Christmas Day speech this year.

The 95-year-old monarch also missed out son Andrew during the annual message.

However, she did praise other members of the royal family including William, Kate, Charles and Camilla.

The Queen failed to mention Harry and Meghan in her Christmas speech (Credit: BBC)

Queen Christmas Day speech

In her speech, the Queen praised Charles and William for their environmental work.

She also noted that they were “admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine“.

Her Majesty said: “We see our own children and their families embrace the roles, traditions and values that mean so much to us, as these are passed from one generation to the next, sometimes being updated for changing times.

Read more: Queen’s Speech Christmas Day 2021 highlights – viewers in floods of tears over ‘beloved’ Prince Philip tribute

“I see it in my own family and it is a source of great happiness. Prince Philip was always mindful of this sense of passing the baton.

“That’s why he created The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.”

In addition, the Queen added: “It remains an astonishing success, grounded in his faith in the future.

Harry and Meghan have had an eventful year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He was also an early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment. I am proud beyond words that his pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine.”

But while there was no mention of Harry and Meghan, she did mention the couple’s daughter Lillibet.

During the speech, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year.

How did royal fans respond?

It didn’t take long for royal fans to comment on the speech.

Many fans picked up on the Queen’s failure to mention Harry and Meghan.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “The Queen is done with Harry and Meg. She’s not going to mention them in a speech ever again.”

I love The Queen, great speech this year except for being petty to not even show or mention Harry or Meghan during #QueensSpeech — Gary Stockton (@gstockton) December 25, 2021

They didn’t abandoned her 🤡🤡🤡 — Always 🪄 (@cloecsm) December 25, 2021

The Queen is done with Harry and Meg. She's not going to mention them in a speech ever again. — Cambridges Dearly ❤️ (@DuchessDearly) December 26, 2021

Enjoyed HM The Queen’s speech which was far more personal than usual. No mention or sight of either Harry or Andrew which was no bad thing. — Martin Loftus (@1959lofty) December 25, 2021

Another commented: “I love The Queen, great speech this year except for being petty to not even show or mention Harry or Meghan during #QueensSpeech.”

A third wrote: “Enjoyed HM The Queen’s speech which was far more personal than usual. No mention or sight of either Harry or Andrew which was no bad thing.”

Read more: George, Charlotte and Louis’ surprising Christmas gift wish list

In addition, a fourth shared: “Harry and Meghan are not working royals. They were never going to be mentioned. Serves them right for abandoning the Queen.”

However, a fifth posted: “They didn’t abandoned her!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.